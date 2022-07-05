Inside the Mosswood Meltdown Music Festival, Which Took Over Oakland This Weekend (PHOTOS)

This past weekend was two years in the making as the Mosswood Meltdown took Oakland, California, by storm with a list of amazing acts headlined by Kim Gordon and Bikini Kill, hosted by John Waters. The festival, formerly known as the Burger Bugaloo, was placed on hold during the COVID-19 lockdowns and fans couldn't have been more excited to rock out. See PEOPLE's exclusive photos

By Ben Trivett July 05, 2022 02:03 PM

1 of 8

Bikini Kill

Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Flipper

Credit: Ben Trivett

3 of 8

John Waters

Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Kim Gordon

Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement

5 of 8

The Linda Lindas

Credit: Ben Trivett

6 of 8

Shannon Shaw

Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

John Waters

Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

Kim Gordon

Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ben Trivett