Inside the Mosswood Meltdown Music Festival, Which Took Over Oakland This Weekend (PHOTOS)
This past weekend was two years in the making as the Mosswood Meltdown took Oakland, California, by storm with a list of amazing acts headlined by Kim Gordon and Bikini Kill, hosted by John Waters. The festival, formerly known as the Burger Bugaloo, was placed on hold during the COVID-19 lockdowns and fans couldn't have been more excited to rock out. See PEOPLE's exclusive photos
Bikini Kill
Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement
Flipper
Credit: Ben Trivett
John Waters
Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kim Gordon
Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
The Linda Lindas
Credit: Ben Trivett
Shannon Shaw
Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
John Waters
Credit: Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Kim Gordon
Credit: Ben Trivett