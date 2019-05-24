Morrissey's Music Banned from World's Oldest Record Store Due to Singer's Political Leanings

Image zoom Morrissey

The oldest record store in the world has banned Morrissey’s music due to his support of the far-right group, For Britain.

Spillers Records in Cardiff, Wales, is refusing to stock the former Smiths frontman’s music following an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, where he wore a controversial For Britain pin.

“I’m saddened but ultimately not surprised that Spillers is unable to stock Morrissey’s releases any longer. I only wished I’d done it sooner,” record store owner Ashli Todd told WalesOnline.

Image zoom Anthony Devlin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: Singer Morrissey Collapses on Stage

Spillers Records was founded back in 1894 in Cardiff by Henry Spiller, and is largely considered the oldest record store in the world.

Morrissey has publicly supported the For Britain political party, founded by anti-Islam activist Anne Marie Waters, since at least 2018.

Waters thanked the singer for his continued support in a video message following Morrissey’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon, and even credited him with increasing membership to the far-right group.

Morrissey is no stranger to controversy, having come under fire for similar controversial actions and statements in the past. From voicing his support for English Defence League Founder Tommy Robinson to claiming London Mayor Sadiq Khan “cannot talk properly,” the Manchester native has never been afraid to voice an unpopular opinion.

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Morrissey Reveals He’s Been Treated for Cancer: ‘If I Die, Then I Die’

“It is the first time in my life that I will vote for a political party. Finally I have hope. I find the Tory-Labour-Tory-Labour constant switching to be pointless,” the 60-year-old singer told Tremr of the controversial political party.

“For Britain has received no media support and have even been dismissed with the usual childish ‘racist’ accusation. I don’t think the word ‘racist’ has any meaning any more, other than to say ‘you don’t agree with me, so you’re a racist.’ People can be utterly, utterly stupid.”

The For Britain party have been described as ‘Nazis and racists’ by British politicians Henry Bolton and Nigel Farage, with party founder Anne Marie Waters claiming the far-right group would ‘speak to the forgotten people’ of Britain. Bolton defeated Waters in an election for leader of the U.K. Independence Party back in 2017.

The former Smiths frontman is releasing his cover album California Son, featuring collaborations with the likes of Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong and Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste.