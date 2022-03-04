The "Purple Rain" singer's estate said they were "surprised and disappointed" by Morris Day's post, which accused them of trying to "rewrite history"

Morris Day Says Prince's Estate Has Barred Him from Performing as Morris Day and the Time

Musician Morris Day, a former bandmate of Prince, has a bone to pick with the late star's estate.

Day has served as the lead singer of Morris Day and The Time for four decades — but now claims that Prince's estate has forced him to stop using the name of the band the "Purple Rain" singer created in the early '80s.

"I've given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with. A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using," Day, 64, wrote on Instagram Thursday. "I literally put my blood, sweat and tears into bringing value to that name."

Prince — who died in April 2016 at age 57 — and Day first met as teenagers, and played together in both Grand Central and The Time, with the group appearing in the films Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge.

In his post, Day said that Prince never expressed any issue with him performing under the name Morris Day and The Time, and even booked him on tour and for several gigs at Paisley Park using the moniker.

"However, now that Prince is no longer with us – suddenly, the people who control his multi million dollar estate, want to rewrite history by taking my name away from me, thus impacting how I feed my family," Day wrote. "So as of now, per the Prince Estate, I can no longer use Morris Day & The Time in any capacity."

A representative for Prince's estate, which is administered by Comerica Bank & Trust, told PEOPLE in a statement that Day's version of events is "not entirely accurate."

"Given Prince's longstanding history with Morris Day and what the Estate thought were amicable discussions, the Prince Estate was surprised and disappointed to see his recent post," the statement read. "The Estate is open to working proactively with Morris to resolve this matter."

After leaving The Time, Prince kept the rights to the band's name, and when Day reunited with other original members for a new album in 2011, the "1999" singer did not want the group to release it as The Time, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The record was instead put out under the name Original 7ven, but Day continued to perform under the moniker Morris Day and The Time, and Prince's family even reportedly booked him to play a 2017 festival under the name.

L. Londell McMillan, an attorney for three of Prince's siblings who still own a stake in his estate, told the Star Tribune that "there was no discussion of [telling Day to not use the name] with the heirs."

For his part, Day hit back at the estate's statement, and claimed it was misleading.

"BEWARE!! The Estate will try and discredit my claim .. They are now claiming that what I said in the media regarding my name, 'is not entirely accurate'. So tell me, which part is not accurate? I'm listening," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

On Friday, he shared another statement to Instagram that indicated he would continue to fight for use of the name.