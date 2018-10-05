Mormon no more.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has changed its name to The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square after over a hundred years. Even the nickname “MoTabs” has been retired.

“A new name for the Tabernacle Choir will represent a change after so many years,” Ron Jarrett, president of the choir, said in a statement. “The name may change, but everything that people know and love about the choir will not only be the same but will get better and better.”

The name change comes two months after church President Russell M. Nelson’s requested in August that the 360-member chorus of men and women discontinue using the term “Mormon” as shorthand for the Utah-based faith.

The group was mostly known as the Salt Lake Tabernacle Choir until 1945 before J. Reuben Clark, then a member of the church’s governing First Presidency, insisted that the performance credits read Mormon Tabernacle Choir, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty

In January 2017, the Choir performed a rendition of “America the Beautiful” during the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

But the performance was not without controversy due to choir member Jan Chamberlin quitting over the gig. “Since ‘the announcement,’ I have spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil and agony,” she announced. “I have reflected carefully on both sides of the issue, prayed a lot, talked with family and friends, and searched my soul.”

A representative for the choir told the Salt Lake Star Tribune that members did not have to participate in the inauguration.