Moriah Plath's Fans Think Her New Song Confirms Split from Max Kallschmidt

The Welcome to Plathville star released her first single "Missed Myself" on Saturday amid speculation about her split from Max Kallschmidt

Moriah Plath missed herself.

The Welcome to Plathville star, 19, released her first single titled "Missed Myself" on Saturday, and some fans think its lyrical content may have confirmed her rumored split from boyfriend Max Kallschmidt.

The song immediately caught the attention of Plath's followers with lyrics such as, "Like heavy chains pulling me / I let you get the best of me / But that won't mean / You can control who I'll be."

"I shut myself in my room / Try to stop thinking / Try to drown you out of my brain / Then I start dreaming," she also sings. "Here's to reservations I made / With my new therapist / Moving on with my life / Now I'm just killing it."

Speculation that the pair had broken up surfaced around Christmas when Plath posted photos of herself celebrating the holiday without her partner. The last time they were pictured together on Plath's Instagram was in October.

Reps for Plath and Kallschmidt, 21, did not respond to PEOPLE's previous requests for comment.

In December, Plath teased the song on Instagram, writing, "I am excited to announce that I will be releasing my first single 'Missed Myself' in January! I wrote this song back when I left GA to stay in MN with extended family for a little while. That's when I began to realize how lost I was, and that I would go however many miles it took to find me!"

Without divulging details, Plath also shared that she was having a difficult time when she wrote the lyrics.

"It's sometimes hard for me to share a song that's super personal and I usually let them sit for a while," she wrote. "But right about the time when I started recording this song, I started going through something similar to what I was going through when I wrote it. Things usually tend to come full circle! I hope that by sharing this little piece of my heart, it will resonate with a little piece of your's when listening to it!"

Plath and Kallschmidt began dating during the second season of Welcome to Plathville, which first aired in 2020. While Plath has yet to confirm the rumored split, she's been open about a painful few months on Instagram.

On Friday, Plath uploaded a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story that read, "Everyone wants to walk in the sun with her, but she'll run to the one who will dance in the rain with her."