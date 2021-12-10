K-Pop Group Monsta X Says The Dreaming Is a 'Poem' and Consider Fan Interactions Online to Be 'Lovely'

Get ready, Monsta X fans — because the boys are back for more.

Friday marks the release of the band's newest studio album titled The Dreaming, a project they say will "touch your heart."

"The album name is The Dreaming, so the lyrics are kind of dreamy and very soft. The lyrics are like a poem. It'll touch your heart," band member I.M tells PEOPLE of the 10-track, English-language album. Their smash hit and title track of the album "One Day," which was released in September, has already garnered over 10 million streams.

The boy band, which consists of members I.M, 25, Hyungwon, 27, Minhyuk, 28, Joohoney, 27, and Kihyun, 27, last released an EP titled No Limit in November and it has been full speed ahead ever since.

Starship Entertainment Monsta X | Credit: Starship Entertainment

In fact, they were even the center of their first film, which was released Wednesday, titled Monsta X: The Film. The film chronicles their career as a group with never-before-seen footage, interviews and performances of the band.

When it comes down to it, however, the bandmates assured PEOPLE they were "excited" but say it can also be slightly "awkward" to watch themselves on the big screen.

"I feel like a movie star," Minhyuk says, while Kihyun is excited to see the fan's reaction, "We saw the reaction of our Korean fans. They were very good, so we're just excited [for] American fans."

I.M adds, "Well, I wanted to say I think it's going to be awkward because we've been to the theater to watch some movies that we love, but this time we are seeing ourselves ... in movie theaters. So I think it's going to be awkward."

Since coming together on No.Mercy, the Korean reality survival program in 2015, Monsta X has expanded their fanbase far beyond their home in South Korea. When asked how they feel about their international success, however, they say they're "not yet" there.

"To be honest, we didn't think that we made a success," I.M says. Kihyun then adds, "Not yet."

"We just keep moving forward," I.M adds. "We really just want to communicate with our fans in lots of way, because that's why we are using lots of social media like Twitter, Instagram, YouTube. And especially these days, since we can't go out, we would try to use it a lot, try to communicate with our fans a lot."

Their fanbase is indeed all over social media, and the band considers their reactions to be "really funny and lovely."

"They kind of troll each other in the fandom, and then there's a lot of fun moments," they say. "Like teasing each other without really fighting. It's like kids' fights."

When the band isn't working, however, they all take to different activities to unwind.

Kihyun is the first to say "playing games." Meanwhile, I.M says "work out every day" and Joohoney interjects with "making music" and "shopping," which they all agreed on (the shopping part). Hyungwon then chimed in and says "fishing," while Minhyunk says he likes going to get a massage.