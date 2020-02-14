Monsta X Talks Their New Album All About Luv — and Promises Joohoney Will Return for Tour

"It's all about love and there's lots of ways to express love," I.M. tells PEOPLE of Monsta X's new album

By Brianne Tracy
February 14, 2020 01:30 PM
Monsta X is spreading love to their Monbebes this Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, the k-pop band — which consists of members I.M., Shownu, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Kihyun and Joohoney — dropped their first-ever album recorded entirely in English, titled All About Luv.

“It’s all about love and there’s lots of ways to express love,” I.M. tells PEOPLE of the album, which includes previously released singles “Love U,” “Someone's Someone,” “Middle of the Night” and “Who Do U Love?” featuring French Montana.

Monsta X
Ben Trivett

Though the group has a number of star-studded collaborations under their belt — including one with Pitbull on the new album — they still have a few artists they dream of working with, including Justin Timberlake and Billie Eilish.

As to one of the songs on the new album the group is most excited for their fans to hear, they list “You Can’t Hold My Heart.”

“The lyrics are good and the [singing] is very wonderful,” Shownu says.

Monsta X
Ben Trivett

When Monsta X sets out for a 17-date tour kicking off in June, they reassure fans that they’ll be joined once again by their bandmate Joohoney, who announced last month that he’d be taking a leave of absence from the group due to his anxiety.

“He’s going to be on tour,” I.M. says. “He’s taking care of himself.”

Monsta X
Ben Trivett

Monsta X’s members were brought together after they all competed on the Korean reality talent survival program, No.Mercy, and they first debuted as a k-pop group back in 2015 with their EP, Trespass. In 2017, the group released their first studio album, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter.

