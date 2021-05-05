The Monkees Announce 2-Month Long Farewell Tour with Stops Across North America
Surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith will headline the band's final tour
The Monkees are going out with a bang!
On Tuesday, the musical group announced a North American farewell tour led by surviving members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith.
Set to begin on Sept. 11 at Seattle's Moore Theatre, the tour will then wrap up a little over two months later on Nov. 14 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Monkees Farewell Tour is set to feature songs across the band's entire career, from their 1966 self-titled debut album to 2016's Good Times!, according to a statement from the band.
"In addition to their hits, their farewell shows will spotlight songs featured on their Emmy-winning TV series ('The Girl I Knew Somewhere,' 'You Told Me,' 'Randy Scouse Git,' 'Goin' Down,' and 'For Pete's Sake') as well as music from their feature film Head ('Circle Sky' and 'As We Go Along)," the band added. "Plus some rarely performed deep cuts (such as 'Auntie's Municipal Court')."
Alongside Dolenz, 76, and Nesmith, 78, The Monkees were once also comprised of members Davy Jones and Peter Tork. Jones died of a heart attack back in 2012 while Tork died from adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2019.
Dolenz and Nesmith last toured in 2019 and were initially set to tour once more the following year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to bring those plans to a halt.
Amid the health crisis, Dolenz recorded an album of tracks written by Nesmith — titled Dolenz Sings Nesmith — that is set to come out later this month on May 21, according to Rolling Stone.
Tickets and VIP packages for select dates of The Monkees Farewell Tour are currently on sale, while more are set to go on sale later this week.
More dates are also expected to be announced in the near future.
The Monkees Farewell Tour Dates
September 11th – Seattle, WA — Moore Theatre
September 14th – Sacramento, CA — The Crest Theatre
September 15th – San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic
September 17th – Riverside, CA — Fox Performing Arts Center
September 18th – El Cajon, CA — The Magnolia
September 19th – Phoenix, AZ — Celebrity Theatre
September 24th – Dallas, TX — The Majestic Theatre
September 25th – San Antonio, TX — The Tobin Center For Performing Arts
September 28th The Woodlands, TX — Dosey Doe
September 29th The Woodlands, TX — Dosey Doe
October 2nd – Chattanooga, TN — Trivoli Theatre
October 6th – Birmingham, AL — Iron City
October 7th – Knoxville, TN — Tennessee Theatre
October 8th – Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Symphony Hall
October 10th – Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live
October 12th – Fort Lauderdale, FL — Parker Playhouse
October 13th – Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 15th – Biloxi, MS — IP Casino Resort & Spa
October 16th – Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre
October 19th – Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center
October 20th – Tarrytown, NY — Tarrytown Music Hall
October 22nd – Bethlehem, PA — The Wind Creek Event Center
October 23rd – Atlantic City, NJ — Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall
October 24th – New York, NY — Town Hall
October 26th – Burlington, VT — Flynn Center For The Performing Arts
October 28th – Huntington, NY — The Paramount
October 29th – Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun
October 30th – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
November 1st – Greensburg, PA — The Palace Theatre
November 2nd – Detroit, MI — Masonic Cathedral Theatre
November 6th – Milwaukee, WI — Riverside Theater
November 9th – Saint Charles, MO — Family Arena
November 10th – Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater
November 14th – Los Angeles, CA — The Greek Theatre