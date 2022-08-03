Monica Lewinsky Wants Beyoncé to Remove Her Name from 'Partition' Lyric: 'Most Disappointing'

Monica Lewinsky is taking issue with one of Beyoncé's hit songs.

On Monday, the advocate, speaker and producer replied to a headline from Variety about Beyoncé pulling a word that was deemed "ableist" from the song "Heated" on her latest album, Renaissance.

In response, Lewinsky, 49, tweeted, "uhmm, while we're at it… #Partition," referencing Beyoncé's 2013 single which contains the lyric "he Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown" — a nod to Lewinsky's high-profile affair with former President Bill Clinton.

When fans called her out for appearing to single out Beyoncé, 40, Lewinsky replied, "When articles about the 125+ other artists changing lyrics to a song cross my TL, I promise I'll do the same."

She also clarified why she labels herself a "rap song muse" in her Twitter bio, telling one fan, "because learning to laugh about things which hurt or humiliated me is how I survived."

Explaining the label to another fan, Lewinsky said in part, "I was a Beyoncé fan 'til 'Partition,'" telling another Twitter user that of all the times her scandal has been publicly referenced, "Beyoncé's use was most disappointing cuz I was a fan."

She also noted that this isn't the first time she's made mention of the name-drop, tweeting, "Newsflash: always consider YOUR first time hearing something doesn't necessarily mean it is the first time it's been said. (this has been a good reminder for me, too.)"

RELATED VIDEO: Monica Lewinsky on Whether Bill Clinton Owes Her an Apology: 'I Don't Need It' Anymore

Back in 2014, Lewinsky penned a Vanity Fair op-ed on being the subject of conversation and humiliation. She wrote in part, "Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé's latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we're verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Released in 2013, Partition was co-written and co-produced by Justin Timberlake. Producers Timbaland and The Dream are also on the list of well-known artists and producers credited. The song is featured on Beyoncé's self-titled fifth studio album.

A rep for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.