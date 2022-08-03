People.com Entertainment Music Monica Lewinsky Wants Beyoncé to Remove Her Name from 'Partition' Lyric: 'Most Disappointing' Monica Lewinsky said Beyoncé should pull the racy lyrics to her song "Partition," in which the singer references Lewinsky's affair with former President Bill Clinton By Charmaine Patterson Charmaine Patterson Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 11:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: getty (2) Monica Lewinsky is taking issue with one of Beyoncé's hit songs. On Monday, the advocate, speaker and producer replied to a headline from Variety about Beyoncé pulling a word that was deemed "ableist" from the song "Heated" on her latest album, Renaissance. In response, Lewinsky, 49, tweeted, "uhmm, while we're at it… #Partition," referencing Beyoncé's 2013 single which contains the lyric "he Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown" — a nod to Lewinsky's high-profile affair with former President Bill Clinton. Diane Warren Apologizes for Seemingly Shading Beyoncé's Use of Co-Writers: 'I Meant No Disrespect' When fans called her out for appearing to single out Beyoncé, 40, Lewinsky replied, "When articles about the 125+ other artists changing lyrics to a song cross my TL, I promise I'll do the same." She also clarified why she labels herself a "rap song muse" in her Twitter bio, telling one fan, "because learning to laugh about things which hurt or humiliated me is how I survived." Beyoncé to Remove 'Ableist' Song Lyric from Her New Album Renaissance Following Backlash Explaining the label to another fan, Lewinsky said in part, "I was a Beyoncé fan 'til 'Partition,'" telling another Twitter user that of all the times her scandal has been publicly referenced, "Beyoncé's use was most disappointing cuz I was a fan." She also noted that this isn't the first time she's made mention of the name-drop, tweeting, "Newsflash: always consider YOUR first time hearing something doesn't necessarily mean it is the first time it's been said. (this has been a good reminder for me, too.)" RELATED VIDEO: Monica Lewinsky on Whether Bill Clinton Owes Her an Apology: 'I Don't Need It' Anymore Back in 2014, Lewinsky penned a Vanity Fair op-ed on being the subject of conversation and humiliation. She wrote in part, "Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé's latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we're verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd.' " Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Released in 2013, Partition was co-written and co-produced by Justin Timberlake. Producers Timbaland and The Dream are also on the list of well-known artists and producers credited. The song is featured on Beyoncé's self-titled fifth studio album. A rep for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.