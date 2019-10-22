R&B Star Monica Finalizes Divorce from Shannon Brown: Report

Image zoom Shannon Brown and Monica Arnold Paras Griffin/Getty

Monica is back on the market.

Per TMZ, the R&B singer finalized her divorce from retired NBA player Shannon Brown Tuesday morning after appearing at a court hearing in Fayetteville, Georgia, where the judge granted the star’s request to return to her maiden name, Monica Arnold.

Monica, 38, originally filed for divorce from Brown, 33, in March.

“The Boy Is Mine” singer and the former Los Angeles Laker share a 5-year-old daughter, Laiyah Shannon. Monica also has two sons, 14-year-old Rodney (aka “Rocko”) and Romelo, 11, from a past engagement; Brown has another son, Christopher, from a previous relationship.

A rep for Monica did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Monica secretly married Brown in a private L.A. wedding ceremony in November 2010, and the pair kept their matrimony under wraps for months before confirming the news in January 2011. Monica (born Monica Denise Arnold) and Brown later tied the knot again, in front of family and famous friends, at a second ceremony and reception in July 2011.

While neither Monica nor Brown has revealed what caused their split, the Grammy winner revealed on The RuPaul Show that infidelity was not the impetus: “Luckily for us, it wasn’t another person that was the issue.”

In August, the "Commitment" singer — who is working on her ninth album, Chapter 38 — opened up about the impact the split has had on their kids.

“My 11-year-old asked me, ‘Can you stop divorce? Can you stop it?’” Monica said. “I asked him, ‘Did you ask me that because you were asked or are you asking because it’s something you want to know?’ He said, ‘No, it’s something I want to know. Can you stop it, what does it mean, what does it take, what does it require?’ So I told him the truth.”