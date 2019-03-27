Monica Files for Divorce from Shannon Brown After 8 Years of Marriage: Report

The boy is no longer hers.

R&B star Monica filed for divorce from her husband, former Los Angeles Laker Shannon Brown, in Atlanta in early March, TMZ reports.

A rep for Monica did not immediately respond to request for comment, while a rep for Brown could not be reached.

The Grammy winner, 38, secretly married the athlete, 33, in a private L.A. wedding ceremony in November 2010, and the pair kept their matrimony under wraps for months before confirming the news in January 2011. Monica (born Monica Denise Arnold) and Brown later tied the knot again, in front of family and famous friends, at a second ceremony and reception in July 2011.

On Instagram, Monica hasn’t worn a rock on her wedding finger since a Feb. 25 post.

On Feb. 28, she posted a shot sans ring with pals Antonia Wright and Tiny Harris, writing, “Real friends you can lean on.” She added: “Associates are met in passing, Friends are meant to be forever … Loyalty over Everything … Family Before Anything.”

Then, on March 2, she posted another ringless photo on Instagram, writing: “Treasure people while they are present to feel your gratitude. To my children you are the reason. The center of my joy , I love you ! To my supporters you are all irreplaceable!!”

Monica and Brown share a 5-year-old daughter, Laiyah Shannon. Monica also has two sons, 13-year-old Rodney (aka “Rocko”) and Romelo, 11, from a past engagement; Brown has another son, Christopher, from a previous relationship.

In March 2018, Monica opened up about her blended family and how she and Brown coparent.

“You have to think of the children first at all times and the reality is, if it’s not about them it’s not up for discussion. We have to tuck our feeling in as a blended family and say ‘okay what would be best’ and what’s the best way,” she told Essence at the time.

In the meantime, Monica is focusing on her career. The singer is filming the video for her latest single, “Commitment” — directed by Teyana Taylor — this week in Atlanta.