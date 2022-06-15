Man Falls 35 Feet Off Balcony at Harry Styles' Concert: 'It's a Complete Miracle He's Still Here'

"I was ill watching the video of it," Marion Hawkins said of the moment her son Dylan Wood fell from a 35-foot balcony during a Harry Styles concert

Harry Styles performing at a different event to the one where the incident occurred

A 20-year-old Harry Styles fan is lucky to be alive after falling 35 feet from a balcony while at the singer's concert, his mom said.

On Saturday, Dylan Wood, an electrical engineer, was with coworkers in a VIP section of Styles' concert at Glasgow's Ibrox stadium in Scotland when he fell over the balcony onto the seats below. He lost consciousness and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was put on life support, his mother Marion Hawkins told Daily Record's Lanarkshire Live.

"We didn't know what injuries he had so he was put on a ventilator to keep him stable," Hawkins said. "It was touch and go that night but the scans came back all clear and he has no broken bones."

Wood ultimately suffered two black eyes, a concussion, and bruises. He was expected to be released from the hospital as soon as Tuesday, the outlet added.

Hawkins said, "It's a complete miracle he's still here, walking away with just cuts and scrapes. I was ill watching the video of it."

Wood also became emotional as the reality of the incident settled in, Hawkins said.

"Dylan was crying on the phone to me today, I think it's just hitting home for him how serious it was and how close he got to not being here. I'm glad he never landed on anyone – he could have killed someone. His boss and workmates have been checking in on him. Everyone got a huge fright."

As for how Wood fell, Hawkins said, "Dylan told me he was leaning up against the banister in the VIP box and remembered thinking it was quite low down. He can't remember exactly, it's a bit of a blur, but he thinks he went to lean against it, misjudged it and fell back. It all just happened so quickly. He was knocked out and remembers coming to and getting a fright as people were grabbing at him. Paramedics were called and they got him out of there and worked on him in the ambulance before taking him to hospital."

Sharing her initial reaction to the video of her son's fall, Hawkins told The Sun, "If I hadn't heard that it was Dylan in that video, I'd have thought it was a blow-up doll ... Doctors can't believe it. This is as serious as it could have been."

She recalled getting a call from an emergency medical worker and said, "The ambulance woman phoned me. I went downstairs, I was in bed. I thought it was maybe him phoning to wind me up that he was at a Harry Styles concert. She said 'I need you to get to hospital.' The way she was speaking it wasn't looking good so I flung my clothes on and phoned my friend and headed straight up."

Wood fell roughly 35 feet in the stadium, which had 50,000 concertgoers, the publication said.

For now, he has to avoid any taxing activities. But Hawkins is ready to take things a step further to protect her son.

"I think he's used up all his chips. All his lives are used up now. And mine as well. He won't be allowed to do anything where he can get a bruise or bump now."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said, according to Lanarkshire Live, "Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022. There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff."