Taylor Swift gave us an amazing gift this season when she released a brand new Christmas song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” complete with an adorable video that features footage filmed by her mother and father Andrea and Scott Swift during the holidays. The song, which immortalizes Swift’s time growing up on a Christmas tree farm, is fresh, fun, Christmas-pop perfection.

And Swift isn’t the only star who’s using music to get into the holiday spirit. Katy Perry, the Jonas Brothers, even Blink-182, all released Christmas songs this year. (Looks like no one wanted coal in their stocking!)

A Christmas album is practically a rite of passage for artists, and over the years their pop, rap and rock songs have become as classic as “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas.”

And so, in no particular order*, here are the modern Christmas songs — not including covers — that deserve a slot on your Christmas party playlist.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey

*Except for this song because Carey, a.k.a. the Queen of Christmas, will always hold the No. 1 spot. There really is one thing we need this holiday season, and it’s Mariah’s voice on loop.

“Bring Me Love,” John Legend

Legend could sing the phone book and we’d listen, but his voice is particularly perfect for Christmas songs.

“Cozy Little Christmas,” Katy Perry

Perry channels Marilyn Monroe in the video for her 2019 Christmas tune, dancing in a glass of eggnog and getting a massage from Rudolph.

“Like It’s Christmas,” The Jonas Brothers

What can we say? We’re “suckers” for anything sung by Kevin, Joe and Nick.

“Not Another Christmas Song,” Blink-182

Not quite as jovial as your typical Christmas song, but it’s still technically about the holidays and has the word “Christmas” in the title. Plus, it’s quintessential Blink-182, which will bring you tons of joy and cheer if you need a dose of nostalgia.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” Band Aid

Originally a song recorded to raise awareness and funds for a famine in Ethiopia, the song brought together talent like Bono, Phil Collins and Boy George, and quickly became a classic.

“Santa’s Coming for Us,” Sia

We dare you to try not to bop around to Sia’s entire Christmas album, but this song is definitely the frontrunner (and not just because Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the stars of the music video).

“Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays,” *NSYNC

There are very few boy band Christmas songs that match the catchiness of *NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.”

“Christmas Time,” Backstreet Boys

Though the Backstreet Boys certainly made sure to throw their names into the ring with their Christmas ballad, “Christmas Time.”

“My Only Wish (This Year),” Britney Spears

What a time it was for Christmas bops in the early 2000s! Santa can you hear me? I want Britney on repeat all season long, please!

“Last Christmas,” Wham!

The song that launched 1,000 covers, but nothing beats the original by Wham!

“Mistletoe,” Justin Bieber

Bieber will be under the mistletoe with his wife, Hailey, this Christmas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pretend he’s singing this song to you, specifically.

“Christmas All Over Again,” Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

In the words of Petty, “Christmas is a rockin’ time,” and it’s deserving of a rockin’ song.

“Christmas Eve,” Kelly Clarkson

This song is “all we need underneath the tree.”

“Ribbons and Bows,” Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves doesn’t need ribbons and bows to cure her woes, she just needs your love!

“What Christmas Means to Me,” Stevie Wonder

There’s a reason this one’s already considered a classic.

“Christmas Wrapping,” The Waitresses

This 1982 song would impress everyone at Christmas karaoke. Is that a thing? Can we make it a thing? Get memorizing!

“Everybody Knows The Claus,” Hanson

Don’t sleep on this Hanson song. It’s like the band’s famous “MMMBop,” but in Christmas form.

“8 Days of Christmas,” Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child put their own spin on the classic “12 Days of Christmas,” but decided to shorten it and ask for more than just a partridge in a pear tree, opting for sunglasses, “quality T-I-M-E,” oh, and a Mercedes.

“Christmas In Hollis,” RUN DMC

It’s Christmas and they’ve got the spirit! Christmas in Hollis, Queens, actually sounds pretty amazing …

“Christmas Tree,” Lady Gaga

How totally Gaga of the pop star to record a sexual and semi-inappropriate Christmas song. You’ve got to admit that it is extremely catchy, though …

“Mistletoe,” Ginuwine

Leave it to Ginuwine, the creator of “Pony,” to make a sexy Christmas song.

“This Gift,” 98 Degrees

Another Christmas song that is clearly about getting it on in honor of the holiday. Do you think Nick Lachey still sings this song to his wife, Vanessa, on Christmas?

“Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande

No list would be complete without Grande’s “Santa Tell Me,” which has become a seasonal staple.