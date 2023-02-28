Mod Sun Says He'll 'Listen' to His Heart 'Even When It Feels Broken' After Avril Lavigne Split

Earlier this month, sources told PEOPLE that Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne called off their engagement after two years together

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 28, 2023 04:23 PM
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Mod Sun is focusing on the future after calling off his engagement to Avril Lavigne.

The musician, 35, reflected on his tumultuous week — which saw him and Lavigne end their relationship 10 months after getting engaged — in an Instagram post that said he was working on healing his heartbreak.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there's a plan for it all," he wrote. "I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔"

Mod, who is currently on tour, said that performing each night for fans has helped him stay positive.

"Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing," he wrote. "I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

The pop-punk rocker (whose real name is Derek Smith) shared a series of performance photos and videos alongside his message, starting with a stoic-faced mirror selfie.

A source told PEOPLE last week that he and Lavigne, 38, "have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple."

A rep for Mod Sun told PEOPLE in a statement that the musician was blindsided by the end of their relationship: "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theater."

RELATED VIDEO: Avril Lavigne Reveals She Was on "a Break from Men" Before She Met Boyfriend Mod Sun: "I Followed My Heart"

Last week, TMZ published photos of Lavigne hugging rapper Tyga after sharing a meal at Nobu. Though the images sparked dating rumors, a source told PEOPLE that the two are "genuinely friends and nothing more," and that "there was no third party involved in the split."

Mod Sun and Lavigne met in January 2021 and released the collaborative single "Flames" the same month. They were first romantically linked the following month and got engaged in Paris in April 2022.

Related Articles
— Madonna Thanks Late Brother Anthony Ciccone for His 'Important' Influence Following Death
Madonna Visited Brother Anthony in Rehab Before His Death and 'Supported Him in Every Way': Source
Evan Rachel Wood; Marilyn Manson
Evan Rachel Wood Files Alleged Texts and Voicemails to Prove She Didn't Pressure Marilyn Manson Accuser
Kodak Black
Kodak Black Faces Arrest Warrant After Failing Drug Test Ahead of Trafficking Trial
— Madonna Thanks Late Brother Anthony Ciccone for His 'Important' Influence Following Death
Madonna Speaks Out Following Brother Anthony Ciccone's Death Thanking Him for His 'Important' Influence
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter step out amid dating rumors in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Step Out Together in L.A. amid Romance Rumors
Meri Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Clarifies Sexuality After Announcing Split from Longtime Husband Kody
Katy Perry Breaks down During school shooting survivor's audition on idol
Katy Perry Breaks Down, Calls for Gun Control as School Shooting Survivor Auditions for 'American Idol'
J-Hope attends the Hermes Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023 in Paris, France.
BTS' J-Hope Begins Process to Join South Korean Military After Legally Deferring for Years
May Pang Trailer Documentary
John Lennon's Ex May Pang Recalls Yoko Ono Asking Her to Date the Beatle in 'The Lost Weekend' Trailer
LOVE IS BLIND. SK Alagbada in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Breaks His Silence on Cheating Claims, His Second Chance with Raven and More
EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's brother - homeless and destitute at Christmas time (pictured on December 21st). His sister is a multi-millionairess, but during the Christmas season Madonna's brother is sleeping rough on the streets in a small Michigan town. Anthony Ciccone, 55, is homeless and spending many nights in sub-zero conditions in the northern US town of Traverse City. Wearing layers of filthy clothes he wanders the streets looking for shelter, food, and warmth. His father and stepmother own a vineyard about 20 miles north of where Anthony sleeps under bridges, in churches, shelters, or icy doorways. He says they have not directly invited him to stay for Christmas but he might visit them regardless. "If I show up on their door step they will tolerate me for a day or two," he said. Anthony and his friend out to a burger joint for lunch. He requested onion rings, a beer, and a jack daniel on the rocks. Pictured: Anthony Ciccone,55 pictured in December 21st in Traverse City,Michigan,Anthony Ciccone 55 pictured in December 21st in Traverse City Michigan Ref: SPL346167 301211 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Madonna's Older Brother Anthony Ciccone Dead at 66 After Decline in 'Past Few Months': Source
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: John Easterling delivers a tribute during the Memorial Service for Olivia Newton-John at Hamer Hall on February 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Recalls Sweet Proposal Story During Memorial Service
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 26: Chloe Lattanzi delivers a tribute to her mother during the Memorial Service for Olivia Newton-John at Hamer Hall on February 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Pays Tribute at Memorial Service: 'My Heart Is Broken'
Olivia Newton-John attends the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Olivia Newton-John Honored at State Memorial Service in Australia by Family and Celebrity Friends
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Sued by Dog Thief Accomplice Who Returned Her Pets For Not Paying $500,000 Reward
Haley Lu Richardson Stars in new Jonas Brothers Music Video.
'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Stars in the Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video: Watch