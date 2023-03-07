Mod Sun Says He's So 'Grateful to Have Real Friends' amid Ex Avril Lavigne's New Romance with Tyga

"It's very new. It's very casual," a source tells PEOPLE of Lavigne and Tyga's budding romance after ending her engagement to Mod Sun

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 7, 2023 07:20 PM
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Mod Sun attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Mod Sun is grateful for those closest to him as his ex-fiancée, Avril Lavigne, steps out with Tyga.

The songstress, 38, and rapper, 33, were spotted sharing a kiss outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. That same day, the pop-punk rocker (whose real name is Derek Smith), 35, took to Twitter to share his candid emotions about the people in his life.

He wrote: "I'm so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours. If you got those people in your life, do not let them go."

Last week, the musician shared similar thoughts when speaking out for the first time after news that he and Lavigne had called it quits broke out less than a year after their engagement.

"In 1 week, my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he shared in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE at the time, saying that he and Lavigne "have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple."

Meanwhile, a rep for Mod Sun told PEOPLE in a statement: "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theater."

Tyga and Lavigne then sparked dating rumors after TMZ published photos of them sharing a meal at Nobu restaurant last month.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne Receives A Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While a source told PEOPLE at the time: "Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split," the duo was then spotted spending time together again at Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Kùkù restaurant in Paris last week.

"Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other," another source tells PEOPLE. "It's very new. It's very casual."

