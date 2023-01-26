Moby Says He Raises Climate Change Awareness So People Will 'Stop Destroying the Only Home They Have'

He's been a vegan since 1985, but Moby is still finding new ways to help the environment.

The musician and activist, 57, is weighing in on climate change as part of a new series of short films that highlight an increasingly dire need to make positive change.

"If you destroy yourselves and the community and the environment, it's gonna destroy you," he says in the film. "I would love if I can play some small, minuscule part in getting people to simply wake up and stop destroying the only home they have."

Moby explains that he's transformed his Los Angeles home into his own personal forest, getting rid of his swimming pool in exchange for an ecosystem filled with trees and hummingbirds.

Moby. SHFT

The "Go" singer also says that growing up, his family members instilled in him the notion that anyone with a voice and platform should use it for good, and that while he struggles with writing "activist-oriented music," he's using that platform in other ways.

"I do believe it's every person, every writer, every artist, every musician, everybody on the planet, it's their job to use whatever platform they have to draw attention to issues that need having attention drawn to them," he says. "My knee-jerk response is to scream, but that doesn't work. Because for most people, climate change and environmentalism are fairly abstract concepts. It is really tricky maintaining a reasonable tone when conveying that information."

Moby. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Moby believes that in order for climate change to be effectively addressed, "there can be no blame." The star says that it's likely the solution might not be what we all expect.

"What gives me hope is it's going to be an A-plus b equals giraffe solution. The solution is going to surprise all of us," he says. "Or it might be the opposite of death by a thousand cuts, where it's like, life by a thousand great different things."

Moby's video is part of a new series of short films called Focusing on the Big Picture, which profiles people making positive change for the environment.

The shorts come via a Samsung partnership with SHFT, a media platform founded by producer Peter Glatzer and actor Adrian Grenier. The partnership is set to launch on Jan. 26, and others featured include musician Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, chef Ray Garcia, United Nations Sustainable Goals Leader AY Young, artist Zaria Forman and Mark Newton, the head of corporate sustainability at Samsung.