Moby Once Punched Himself in the Face Because He Was Anxious About a Breakup

Moby is known for hits like “South Side,” but in his upcoming memoir he reveals that there were times when he was more consumed with sex, drugs, and a deep depression than creating music. The 53-year-old musician even went so far as to punch himself in the face because he was so anxious about a breakup.

It was this same anxiety that caused him to panic when he was dating Natalie Portman in the late ’90s, according to his book, Then It Fell Apart, which was recently excerpted in The Times.

Moby writes that he first met the actress, who is 13 years his junior, when she came to meet him backstage after a show.

“I was nervous, so I made small talk,” Moby writes, per the excerpt. “‘We’re going to New York in a few days,’ I said. ‘For the VMAs.’ She smiled again and looked straight into my eyes. ‘I’ll be in New York, too. Can we meet up?'”

“This was confusing,” Moby continues, according to The Times. “I was a bald binge drinker who lived in an apartment that smelled like mildew and old bricks and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me.”

Moby and Natalie Portman. Theo Wargo/WireImage

When Moby arrived at the VMAs with Portman, they were yelled at by the paparazzi (“No one had ever yelled my name before, unless they were mad at me,” he writes). Portman took his hand and guided him inside, per the excerpt. There he chatted with Joe Perry and Steven Tyler from Aerosmith.

“‘Are you with Natalie Portman?'” he recalls Perry asking him.

“‘I guess so,’ I said,” Moby writes. “‘She’s so hot,’ [Perry] said, and walked away.”

Moby loved the public attention, writing that his “new life was magical,” but that didn’t save him from lifelong anxieties.

In a separate section of Then It Fell Apart, he reveals that a consuming panic would set in when he was dating. It took the form of “sleeplessness, muscle tightness, sweating and galloping, unrelenting thoughts,” he writes.

This isn’t the first time Moby has reflected on his dating patterns (healthy or otherwise). In 2016, he released his first book, Porcelain, in which he reflected on his romantic relationships and why they didn’t last.

“I don’t think I was driven by sex,” he told The Guardian at the time. “The way I dated was motived by the desire to be validated in someone’s eyes. And clearly the desire to have sex as well, but it was like seeking validation without attachment or obligation.”

Moby at the Midsummer Night's Dream Party at the Playboy Mansion hosted by Hugh Hefner in 2015 Jason Kempin/Getty

While Moby has dealt with dating anxiety for years, one day he ended up harming himself because the emotions were so intense, according to his new book.

“One night, years earlier, after another relationship failed because of panic, my frustration and anger boiled over until I started punching myself in the face,” Moby writes, per the excerpt. “I hit myself once. Then again. Then again, very hard, making myself fall backward onto the floor. For a second it felt good and even justified — I had punched myself in my worthless face.”

Then Moby had a moment of fear, he writes, because he didn’t know if he was “sane.”

“Sane people generally didn’t punch themselves in the face until they fell down,” he continues, according to The Times. “And sane people didn’t find themselves panicking in hotel rooms because they’d gone on a few pleasant dates with a kind, beautiful, vegetarian movie star.”

Moby’s panic was so great he planned on breaking up with Portman, but she beat him to it.

“For a few weeks I had tried to be Natalie’s boyfriend, but it hadn’t worked out,” Moby writes, per the excerpt. “I thought that I was going to have to tell her that my panic was too egregious for me to be in a real relationship, but one night on the phone she informed me that she’d met somebody else. I was relieved that I’d never have to tell her how damaged I was.”

Then It Fell Apart goes on sale on May 7.