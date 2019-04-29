Moby Says He Once Rubbed His Penis on Donald Trump at a Party

Moby is revealing what he did once at a party that involved now-president Donald Trump.

In his upcoming memoir, Then It Fell Apart, which was recently excerpted in The Times, the singer, 53, recalled rubbing his penis on the then-real estate businessman’s jacket during a party.

“It was mainly full of businessmen and real-estate developers, most notably Donald Trump, who was standing a few yards away from us at the bottom of a staircase, talking loudly to some other guests,” Moby writes.

During the event, during which Moby and his friends were not completely sober, a pal suggested Moby discreetly “knob-touch” Trump.

In the book, Moby’s friend describes the act of knob-touching as “when you take your penis out of your pants at a party and brush it up against someone.”

“‘Really?’ I asked. ‘Should I?’ ” Moby continues, describing Trump back then as a “mid-level real-estate developer and tabloid-newspaper staple whose career had recently been resuscitated by a reality-TV show.”

“‘S—,’ I said, realizing I now had to knob-touch Donald Trump,” Moby further recalls. “I drank a shot of vodka to brace myself, pulled my flaccid penis out of my pants, and casually walked past Trump, trying to brush the edge of his jacket with my penis. Luckily he didn’t seem to notice or even twitch.”

After his encounter with Trump, the musician returned to his friends and ordered another drink.

“‘Did you do it?’ Clarice asked. ‘I think so. I think I knob-touched Donald Trump,’ ” Moby recalls.

Moby has now been 15 years sober.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though this was the first time he has spoken about his previous drunk encounter with Trump, Moby has been vocal about his disdain for the president as of late.

Sharing hashtags like #impeach and #ImpeachTrump on social media, the six-time Grammy nominee has been tweeting and Instagramming messages loathing Trump and his policies.

“It’s not about politics, it’s not about party, it’s about upholding the law and doing your constitutional duty. IMPEACH @realdonaldtrump NOW,” Moby recently shared.

Then It Fell Apart goes on sale on May 7.