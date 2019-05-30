Moby Cancels Book Tour After Natalie Portman Backlash, Says He Is 'Going to Go Away for Awhile'

Image zoom Moby Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Moby has announced he’s canceling the remainder of his book tour just days after Natalie Portman publicly called him out for claiming they dated in his new memoir Then It Fell Apart.

“Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future,” a statement on his website reads.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events.”

The “Lift Me Up” singer, 53, further explained his decision on Instagram Wednesday writing, “I’m going to go away for awhile.”

“But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.”

“I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999,” Moby continued.

“There is obviously no one else to blame but me. Thank you, and I’m sorry,” Moby added.

In his memoir, Moby claimed he and Portman, 37, sparked a romance in 1999.

He wrote that Portman came backstage to meet him after a show and started flirting with him.

“This was confusing,” Moby said, according to an excerpt obtained The Times. “I was a bald binge drinker who lived in an apartment that smelled like mildew and old bricks and Natalie Portman was a beautiful movie star. But here she was in my dressing room, flirting with me.”

The “Porcelain” musician said he ended up attending the VMAs with Portman, but that eventually, she ended their relationship, beating him to the punch.

“For a few weeks I had tried to be Natalie’s boyfriend, but it hadn’t worked out,” he wrote, according to the excerpt. “I thought that I was going to have to tell her that my panic was too egregious for me to be in a real relationship, but one night on the phone she informed me that she’d met somebody else. I was relieved that I’d never have to tell her how damaged I was.”

Portman remembers their relationship quite differently, telling Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview that “I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.”

The actress said she meet the musician when she was just 18, despite Moby’s claims that she was 20.

Moby initially doubled down on his relationship with Portman, posting “photo evidence” of the two together in an effort to prove the actress wrong.

“It hurts to be lied about, especially as I’ve always respected her, and I thought we were friends,” Moby wrote on Instagram after hearing Portman’s denials. “But I’ve been receiving anonymous threats of violence from her fans, and it’s affecting my business and my health.”

He later deleted the posts and apologized.

“As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid,” Moby wrote on Instagram.

“I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” he continued.

“I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress,” he said.

He added, “Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”