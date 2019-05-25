Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Moby’s claims of a romantic relationship with Natalie Portman came as news to the actress, who learned about it in the singer’s new book Then It Fell Apart.

And now the singer is apologizing to her. “As some time has passed I’ve realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid,” Moby wrote on Instagram Saturday.

“I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” he continued.

“I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress,” he said.

RELATED: Moby Once Punched Himself in the Face Because He Was Anxious About a Breakup

Portman remembers their relationship quite differently, telling Harper’s Bazaar in a recent interview that “I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.”

The 53-year-old initially doubled down on his relationship with Portman, posting “photo evidence” of the two together in an effort to prove the actress wrong.

“It hurts to be lied about, especially as I’ve always respected her, and I thought we were friends,” Moby wrote on Instagram after hearing Portman’s denials. “But I’ve been receiving anonymous threats of violence from her fans, and it’s affecting my business and my health.”

However, Moby ultimately apologized to Portman, claiming he “tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released.”

He added, “Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”