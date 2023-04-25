Missy Elliott Says Witnessing Mom's Past 'Abusive Relationship' Inspired Her to 'Make It' in Music

Missy Elliott credits observing her mom's struggles with providing her with the necessary push to become successful in her career path.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, 51, revealed the key to her success on Sunday to a fan who was wondering on Twitter about what initially fueled her remarkable persistence in a tough industry.

"I wanna know like what inspired her and what was her drive to remain persistent in a male dominated industry at the time," the fan wrote, tagging Elliott in the query.

"I seen many strong women in the industry be4 me that made it through," Elliott tweeted back. "My mom was in a abusive relationship so I told her I would make it so I could get her out of that situation & I would make sure she'd never have to work again that's what really kept me going."

While Elliott has achieved plenty of mainstream success — including four Grammy wins and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame —the rapper has admitted that her music hasn't always fit the mainstream.

In 2020, she discussed her struggles in trying to make art that didn't always fit a cookie-cutter, mainstream mold in an interview with Doja Cat published in Interview magazine.

"Sometimes you gotta take a chance. I never felt like I fit in, period. I don't think there was a lane for the music that we did," Elliott said. "The only reason they found a lane is because I was rapping over the tracks. But at first, I don't think people understood the music."

In November, Elliott celebrated 20 years of her album Under Construction with a Vegas performance.

