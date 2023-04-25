Missy Elliott Says Witnessing Mom's Past 'Abusive Relationship' Inspired Her to 'Make It' in Music

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee said that she wanted to get her mother "out of that situation" and make sure she would "never have to work again"

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 25, 2023 12:12 AM
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty

Missy Elliott credits observing her mom's struggles with providing her with the necessary push to become successful in her career path.

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee, 51, revealed the key to her success on Sunday to a fan who was wondering on Twitter about what initially fueled her remarkable persistence in a tough industry.

"I wanna know like what inspired her and what was her drive to remain persistent in a male dominated industry at the time," the fan wrote, tagging Elliott in the query.

"I seen many strong women in the industry be4 me that made it through," Elliott tweeted back. "My mom was in a abusive relationship so I told her I would make it so I could get her out of that situation & I would make sure she'd never have to work again that's what really kept me going."

While Elliott has achieved plenty of mainstream success — including four Grammy wins and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame —the rapper has admitted that her music hasn't always fit the mainstream.

In 2020, she discussed her struggles in trying to make art that didn't always fit a cookie-cutter, mainstream mold in an interview with Doja Cat published in Interview magazine.

"Sometimes you gotta take a chance. I never felt like I fit in, period. I don't think there was a lane for the music that we did," Elliott said. "The only reason they found a lane is because I was rapping over the tracks. But at first, I don't think people understood the music."

In November, Elliott celebrated 20 years of her album Under Construction with a Vegas performance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Seal on the Jennifer Hudson Show
Seal Says He Thought He Died After Seeing All His Friends at Surprise 60th Birthday Party
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Taylor Swift Reveals She Fell and Cut Her Hand at Houston Eras Tour Show After Fans Notice Injury
AMERICAN IDOL "607 (Hollywood Week Part #2)" - Hollywood Week continues as contestants form dynamic duos and hit the Hollywood stage for the Duets Challenge. Platinum Ticket winners handpick their duet partners and rejoin the competition in hopes of making it through to the next round. MONDAY, APRIL 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) KATY PERRY; AMERICAN IDOL – “612 (Top 20)” - America’s first votes for the Top 20 are revealed as contestants perform again to stay in the Top 12. GRAMMY® Award-winning Motown legend Smokey Robinson plus “Idol” season 20 winner and runner-up Noah Thompson and HunterGirl will also take the stage. SUNDAY, APRIL 23 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WÉ ANI
Katy Perry's 'Rude' Reaction After Contestant Wé Ani's Performance Sets Off 'American Idol' Fans
Carpool Karaoke with Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Adele and James Corden Cry — and Sing! — Together in Emotional Final Carpool Karaoke Episode
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Seem Very Happy to Be Reconnected' After Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Ashanti visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 01: Rapper Nelly attends Clay Day Celebration for OG Clay Evans at The Bank Event Center on April 1, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Exes Ashanti and Nelly Fuel Romance Rumors After Holding Hands at Davis-Garcia Fight in Vegas
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Lizzo Thanks 'Beautiful Drag Queens For Showing Their Pride' During Tenn. Concert Stop
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Zendaya Surprises Fans During Labrinth's Coachella Set — Her First Live Performance in Over 7 Years
Tupac Shakur
Rapper Ray Luv Says Tupac Was the 'Worst' Crack Dealer: His 'Empathy Level' Was 'Higher Than Most People'
Loren Gray Drops Debut Album and Opens Up About Growing Up in Social Media. Credit: Maya Spangler.
How Loren Gray Learned That Her Opinions Matter and She Doesn't Need Anyone to Feel 'Whole' (Exclusive)
Kim Petras, nicki minaj
Kim Petras Samples Iconic Dance Song for New Nicki Minaj Collab: 'I Wanted to Be a Raver' as a Kid
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Director Allen Hughes Explains Why He Made Tupac Documentary After the Rapper Assaulted Him in 1993
Julian Lennon attends the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Julian Lennon Calls Out 'Unbelievable' Artist Abuse in Music Industry: 'I Was Actually Shocked' (Exclusive)
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé win the award for Best Rap Song at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.
Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Beyoncé Asking Her to Make 'Savage Remix' Verse 'A Little Bit Cleaner'
DETROIT - AUGUST 13: American musician, songwriter, producer, and inventor Eddie Van Halen (1955-2020) plays his custom Frankenstrat guitar at Cobo Arena during Van Halen's "Hide Your Sheep Tour" on August 13, 1982, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty)
Eddie Van Halen's 'Hot For Teacher' Guitar Sells at Auction for Over $3.9 Million
Carpool Karaoke with Diddy on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Diddy Tells James Corden His Biggest Romance Tips Include Red Lights, Tequila and No Phones