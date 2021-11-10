Missy Elliott Celebrated by Ciara and Lizzo as She Receives Walk of Fame Star: 'A Blessing to Dream Big'

Missy Elliott's celebrity status just got a whole lot more validation!

The four-time Grammy-winning rapper received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Speaking at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony surrounded by fans, an emotional Elliott, 50, discussed the hardships she has faced over the years.

Elliott opened up about experiencing both anxiety and depression in the past.

"Through the grace of God in faith, I've kept going. If I hadn't, I wouldn't be standing here in front of a star," she said.

"I'd come here 20 some years ago and just used to walk past all of these stars and just imagine," Elliott continued. "It's just a blessing to dream big and it truly happened. I'm truly standing here."

Despite all the success she still hasn't forgotten about her roots.

"I am from Virginia. I want to send love to everybody from Virginia — 757, I love you all," she added.

Elliott also thanked her mother Patricia, as well as her longtime producer Timbaland, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

The star posted a picture of herself on Instagram next to the star writing, "Slide Left👈🏾VA all Day I love you #757🙌🏾 We here baby! And I know a lot of people say (Missy it's bout Time) but this was the right time (God's Timing)& I am Grateful! This is a moment that I shall never forget & all the people who have been on this journey with me through my ups and downs & sickness I want you all to know how much you mean to me💜💜💜 I am still filled by seeing I have a star amongst so many other great Stars my heart is Smiling and I thank all my SuperFriends and all the female EMCEES before me thank you for being the foundation for me Queens👑 I am HUMBLED! #hollywoodwalkoffame

The post attracted attention from singer Mariah Carey who commented with heart emojis, "Congrats!!!! Well deserved!!!"

Ciara and Lizzo each introduced Elliott at the ceremony before joining her for photos following the ceremony.

Missy Elliot Lizzo, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board Nicole Mihalka, Mona Scott-Young, MIssy Elliott, Ciara and Lupita Sanchez Cornejo | Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Hits like "Get Ur Freak On" and "Work It" are regarded as classics today, but for Elliott, that wasn't always the case.

Elliott discussed her struggles in trying to make music that didn't always fit a cookie-cutter, mainstream mold in an interview with Doja Cat published August in Interview magazine.