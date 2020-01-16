On what would’ve been Aaliyah’s 41st birthday, Missy Elliott is paying tribute to the late music icon.

The Grammy-winner, 48, honored the music legend with a touching video that she shared on her Twitter late Wednesday night, just hours ahead of Aaliyah’s Jan. 16 birthday. In the clip, Aaliyah can be heard explaining the intersection between her music and movie roles.

“#HappyBDayAaliyah you are still inspiring people!” Elliott wrote. “Your [edginess] & smooth dancing SO EFFORTLESS your UNIQUENESS & STYLE unmatched 🔥MUSICALLY your songs will 4EVER be NEXT LEVEL! RIP babygal 4Ever Loved🕊🙏🏾❤️”

As behind the scenes footage of Aaliyah rolled, the late singer can be heard saying, “I’ve always been someone that has had an affinity towards edgy things, towards kind of a dark side. Romeo, to Queen of the Damned, to The Matrix, they all kind of represent that for me. It’s very edgy, it’s unique and it’s a little bit dark and I like that in my music as well so I felt in taking a step to another genre that I wanted to do something that people could understand and flow with me. They know me that way in music so I feel this was the best way to do it in film as well.”

#HappyBDayAaliyah you are still inspiring people! Your edgyness & smooth dancing SO EFFORTLESS your UNIQUENESS & STYLE unmatched 🔥MUSICALLY your songs will 4EVER be NEXT LEVEL! RIP babygal 4Ever Loved🕊🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/TQODJiLquU — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 16, 2020

Fans were quick to share their admiration for the late artist, sharing videos of Aaliyah in their tweets responding to Elliott’s post. “She truly was and will forever be a huge icon in the music industry! The amount of impact she’s made on today’s artists just goes to show her legacy will never be forgotten. Although we can’t stream her music right now, we will keep reppin’ our girl! ❤️🙏🙌,” one wrote. “I miss her so much 😣,” another added.

The official Instagram account run by representatives of the late star’s estate also paid tribute to the singer writing, “On this day, a queen was born 👑”

Elliott was a close friend and collaborator of Aaliyah. The two released their track “Best Friends” in 1997.

The New York-born, Detroit-Raised R&B star and actress died in August 2001 when the small, twin-engine Cessna airplane that she was flying in bound for Miami crashed into a swamp shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas. She was 22. At the time of her death, the songstress was headed to a music video shoot.

Elliott shared a similar tribute on her Instagram story Wednesday night adding, “#Aaliyah🙏🏾 Rest Peacefully 🕊.”

Last year, Elliott shared an emotional tweet on the 18th anniversary of the music icon’s tragic death.

“Aaliyah it’s been 18 years now but your STYLE & MUSIC still continues to IMPACT all the generations behind you!” she wrote. “May you rest in paradise in PEACE You will NEVER be forgotten so MANY LOVE you Babygirl WE ALL MISS YOU!”