Missy Elliott's 'Funky White Sister' Gets Down to 'Work It' — and the Rapper Loves It

Mary Halsey knows how to “Work It.”

Halsey, who lives in West Warwick, Rhode Island, has been rapping the 2002 Missy Elliott hit at karaoke for 15 years, WPRI reported. When she sang it in nearby Goddard Park and posted a video of her performance on Facebook, she flipped her luck and reversed it.

The video has racked up 146,000 shares, and Elliott took notice of Halsey’s tribute. “Wait I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER,” Elliott wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “but hold up she brought her homegirl to da cookout too. she the one tiptoeing in the background with a cup of oodles & noodles in her hand.”

Elliott continued, “she straight up killed ‘Work it’ with the yea yea yea at the beginning & the sound effects & all.”

“I thought I’d get a few hits, so I wrote, ‘Please share, I want to go viral,’ and it took off from there,” Halsey told WPRI. Then the hits kept coming. Halsey says, “I knew it would be big but I had no idea it would be this big.”

Halsey, who lists herself as a Recreation Assistant at Coventry Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, wrote on Facebook, “I have always dreamed of going VIRAL!!”

The full video on her Facebook page on social media showed Halsey taking it to the next verse.

Zach Braff tweeted about Halsey’s unexpected prop — a shofar, the ram’s horn that is traditionally used as an instrument during the Jewish high holidays. “The shofar is never explained,” Braff quipped.

The shofar is never explained. https://t.co/1xqVi3vJV7 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 9, 2018

Halsey told WPRI that she would like to meet Elliott, saying, “I see it in my future.”