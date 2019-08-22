Missy Elliott Reveals She’s Dropping Surprise Album Iconology at Midnight in Advance of VMAs

Image zoom Erika Goldring/Getty

Missy Elliott is working it!

The hip hop pioneer revealed on Thursday that she would be dropping a surprise album at midnight titled Iconology. Elliott made the announcement in a series of Twitter posts on Thursday afternoon.

At first, she dropped a subtle hint by tweeting out “#ICONOLOGY” without any additional information. Fans were quick to pick up on the tip, some writing back, “Sounds like the perfect album title to me!” and “hopefully this is your album title queen #iconology.”

Twenty minutes later, she teased her fans some more, citing a “surprise” while thanking them for their continued support throughout the last year.

RELATED: Work It! Missy Elliott to Receive Video Vanguard Honor at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you… — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019

“This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses,” she added. “You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you…”

Elliott then shared the cover of her new album, along with the news that the dance-oriented disc would be coming at midnight.

At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019

RELATED: Missy Elliott Makes History as Songwriters Hall of Fame’s First Female Hip-Hop Artist Inductee

“At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa ‘Missy’ Elliott #ICONOLOGY,” she wrote on Twitter.