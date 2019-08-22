Missy Elliott Reveals She’s Dropping Surprise Album Iconology at Midnight in Advance of VMAs

The hip hop artist teased her fans on Twitter before announcing the album would drop at midnight

By Claudia Harmata
August 22, 2019 03:35 PM
Missy Elliott is working it!

The hip hop pioneer revealed on Thursday that she would be dropping a surprise album at midnight titled Iconology. Elliott made the announcement in a series of Twitter posts on Thursday afternoon.

At first, she dropped a subtle hint by tweeting out “#ICONOLOGY” without any additional information. Fans were quick to pick up on the tip, some writing back, “Sounds like the perfect album title to me!” and “hopefully this is your album title queen #iconology.”

Twenty minutes later, she teased her fans some more, citing a “surprise” while thanking them for their continued support throughout the last year.

“This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses,” she added. “You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you…”

Elliott then shared the cover of her new album, along with the news that the dance-oriented disc would be coming at midnight.

“At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa ‘Missy’ Elliott #ICONOLOGY,” she wrote on Twitter.
Elliott has enjoyed a seriously packed year. In January, she made history when she became the first female hip hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Last week, MTV announced that the MC would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 Video Music Awards on Aug. 26.
