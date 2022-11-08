Missy Elliott Celebrates 20 Years of 'Under Construction' with Vegas Performance — Her First in 3 Years

Missy Elliott is getting her much-deserved flowers now.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of her fourth studio album Under Construction this month, the icon, 51, was joined by family, friends, fellow musicians, actors, media and reality stars for a three-day Las Vegas extravaganza hosted by Patrón tequila over the weekend.

The celebrations kicked off on Thursday at Madame Tussauds, where Elliott was presented with her first-ever wax figure. There, Elliott and a small group of close family and friends toasted the milestone with Patrón El Alto, the newest tequila to join the brand's portfolio.

During the reveal of Elliott's wax figure, which features her outfit from the 2019 MTV VMAs, guests also enjoyed a variety of specialty cocktails named after some of her albums, including Miss E...So Addictive, This Is Not a Test! and, of course, Under Construction.

The next day, more guests were flown in to Vegas by Patrón on private jets (decorated in the brand's signature green) and tasted El Alto — the brand's first step in the prestige tequila category — in the air. Later that evening, Elliott took the stage for her first live performance in three years to mark the new tequila's launch.

After an opening set by Hit-Boy at the Zouk Nightclub within Resorts World Las Vegas, Elliott gave a show-stopping performance of her hits like "Get UR Freak On," "Work It" and "Lose Control" to a crowd of famous faces. For "WTF (Where They From)," Elliott made her way to the middle of the club to perform on the back of a table.

As Elliott — decked out in a black and white sequin jumpsuit and matching hat — performed, fellow musicians Faith Evans, Teyana Taylor, Miguel, Evan Ross, Duckwrth, Claudia Valentina, Arlissa, Siobhan Bell and Sarah Proctor danced in the crowd.

The reunions were plenty, with Emily in Paris actors Lucien Laviscount and Samuel Arnold, Insecure's Kendrick Sampson and Broderick Hunter and 106 & Park alums Rocsi Diaz and Keshia Chanté also in attendance.

Other actors at the fête were Euphoria's Algee Smith, P-Valley's Brandee Evans, All Eyez on Me's Demetrius Shipp Jr., Winning Time's Mariami Diallo, All American's Bre-Z, Hairspray's Elijah Kelley and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Brian Tyree Henry.

The night also brought out reality stars including Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams, Kelley Flanagan, and Nick Viall (with his girlfriend Natalie Joy); Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix; Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim (with girlfriend girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk), Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnett; and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Teddi Mellencamp.

"Thank you @Patron for always showing love & support & throwing me a dope party with the #ElALTO on deck," Elliott wrote on Twitter.

To cap off the celebrations on Saturday, Elliott and Patrón hosted an intimate group — including longtime friend Lil Wayne — for a three-course dinner at the Asian fusion restaurant Fuhu in Resorts World. Producer Mona Scott-Young gave a toast to Elliott with a glass of El Alto.

After the dinner, Elliott shared a video to Twitter of her and Lil Wayne sitting together and wrote, "Yall Guess who rolled up on me to help me celebrate???"

"I was so shocked because I invited him but I didn't think he would come & he did," she continued. "Blessed to Be out with this LEGEND/GAMECHANGER!"

Later, she shared a photo of her and Lil Wayne hugging and wrote, "Sometimes it's hard to run into a real one in this business but when you do DON'T LET THEM GO. A huge hug will let them know you appreciate them & their contributions to the CULTURE!🤗💜🙏🏾 Thank You."

Handcrafted from Weber Blue Agave plants grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, El Alto has been four years in the making. After more than 300 tastings, the distillers at Patrón came up with the perfect blend of Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas for the new tequila, which has a suggested retail price of $179 per bottle.

"Patrón El Alto stays true to Patrón Tequila's traditional roots in distilling while innovating in a way that achieves the best blended, aged tequila profile possible," said David Rodriguez, Patrón's Master Distiller, in a statement. "The tequilas that harmoniously come together in Patrón El Alto are a result of selecting the finest 100 percent Weber Blue Agave in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, a territory known for producing the sweetest agaves, which gives Patrón El Alto its incredibly smooth and sweet taste. We took four years to focus on only the best of the best and perfect the bold, sweet flavors of this expression the right way: naturally."

Over the summer, Elliott had a different milestone to celebrate: 25 years of her debut album Supa Dupa Fly.

"25 Years old TODAY! SUPADUPAFLY" she wrote on Twitter on July 15. "What a Milestone."