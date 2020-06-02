Former Misfits Drummer Joey Image Dead at Age 63

Joey Image, the former drummer for the punk rock band The Misfits, has died. He was 63.

Image's death was first reported by the Facebook page The New York Hardcore Chronicles on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Misfits also confirmed his death on Twitter, sharing a photo of the late musician and writing, "RIP Joey Image, March 5, 1957 - June 1, 2020. Misfits drummer 78 - 79. Appears on the Misfits classic 'Horror Business' & 'Night of the Living Dead' 7-inches. Seen here on drums with the Misfits live at Irving Plaza Halloween night 1979 in NYC. #themisfits #ripjoeyimage."

A cause of death is currently unknown, but according to a GoFundMe page created in February 2017, Image had been battling liver cancer since 2016.

"He’s seeking treatment at the University of Miami, and is possibly a candidate for liver transplant, but these procedures are incredibly expensive and often have devastating side effects," the page's description reads. "Joey is currently driving for a living, but is uncertain whether or not he’ll be able to continue this line of work once his treatment begins."

Image zoom Joey Image Facebook

Image, whose real name is Joey Poole, was born in New Jersey in 1957. At age 21, he joined The Misfits as the drummer alongside lead vocalist Glenn Danzig, guitarist Bobby Steele, and bass drummer Jerry Only.

After playing with the band for two of its singles, "Horror Business" and "Night of the Living Dead," Image left the group following their ill-fated 1979 England tour with The Damned.

Image spoke about his decision to quit in an interview with the Miami New Times in 2017. "Jerry [Only] and Glenn [Danzig], they really didn’t care about anybody else but themselves. I couldn’t take it. I got a round-trip ticket and I went back to New York," he said.

Image zoom gofundme