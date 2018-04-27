Miranda Lambert's New Boyfriend's Wife Grooves to 'Before He Cheats' Amid Dating Drama

Evan Felker‘s ex-wife Staci Nelson appears to be hinting at how her marriage ended with the Turnpike Troubadours’ singer.

Just days after news broke that Felker, 34, is dating Miranda Lambert, Nelson’s close friend took to Instagram, posting a Story on Thursday in which she sang along to the classic Carrie Underwood revenge hit “Before He Cheats.”

After her friend sang the lyrics “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats,” Nelson can be heard in the clip saying, “I hope he does!”

Then, in the video — which is labeled “cheaters never prosper” — Nelson’s friend revealed “we didn’t play this song; this literally just came on,” noting they were at a bar in downtown Oklahoma City.

Reps for Felker and Lambert did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Lambert, 34, began dating Felker amid her recent split from singer-songwriter Anderson East.

Felker and his band opened for Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour in February. As Us Weekly first reported, the musicians began “spending a lot more time together” while on the road, and Nelson reportedly filed for divorce from Felker in mid-February after nearly 18 months of marriage.

Miranda Lambert; Evan Felker Jason Merritt/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

In a subsequent Instagram Story posted Friday, Nelson’s friend appeared to allude to Felker’s relationship with Lambert.

“I met up with Staci yesterday. I’m just going to call her Saint Staci. That girl is a f—in’ champ. My mind is still, like, blown. I can’t say enough good things about this person,” Nelson’s friend said in the video. “Miranda is the biggest piece of s—t on the face of the planet. It’s not my story to tell… Miranda, if you’re out there, just know that someone hates you.”

Staci Felker Staci Felker/Instagram

After the news broke that her ex was dating Lambert, Nelson took to Instagram herself, sharing a subtle message of heartbreak.

“PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you,” Nelson captioned a teary-eyed selfie Thursday.