Milwaukee Radio Station Bans Drake as Rapper's Beloved Raptors Take on Bucks in NBA Finals

Drake is getting the boot to benefit the Bucks.

A pop radio station in Milwaukee is pausing all play of the rapper’s hit songs as the city’s basketball team takes on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Drake, 32, is a Toronto native and Raptors fan who even serves as a global ambassador for the team.

103.7 KISS-FM announced its “Break From Drake” campaign Tuesday just before the finals’ series opener.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Until the @Bucks beat the @Raptors – we are hereby taking a break from ALL #DRAKE music,” the station wrote on Twitter. “We love us some Drake, but right now – we love the #Bucks more! #BreakFromDrake #FearTheDeer.”

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Until the @Bucks beat the @Raptors – we are hereby taking a break from ALL #DRAKE music. We love us some Drake, but right now – we love the #Bucks more! #BreakFromDrake #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/kRAZQnGOWo — 103.7 KISS-FM (@1037KISSFM) May 14, 2019

In a video from morning show hosts Riggs & Alley, they revealed Drake won’t be put back into rotation until after the series is over — which, if it goes seven games, could last until May 28.

“Drake is from Toronto. Drake’s a big smack talker on the basketball court. I say until the series is over, we take a break from playing Drake,” Riggs says in a video. “No more Drake ‘til the series is done.”

RELATED: Drake Amps Up the Trash Talk as the Toronto Raptors Take Lead in NBA Playoffs: ‘You’re a Bum!’

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The cohosts and a producer are then seen deleting the rapper’s hit “In My Feelings” from its queue.

So far, the Drake ban has been working — the Bucks beat the Raptors in Game 1 on Wednesday, 108-100.

RELATED VIDEO: God’s Plan? Drake Just Broke The Beatles Record for Most Tops Ten Songs In One Year

If Drake knows what’s good for him, he’ll likely take a step back from publicly supporting his beloved Raptors in the series thanks to what’s been dubbed the “Drake Curse.”

As it goes, any player or team the “Nice for What” rapper supports or is photographed with goes on to lose.

Last month, Italian soccer club AS Roma — perhaps jokingly — barred its players from taking photos with Drake as they looked to secure a qualifying spot for the next season’s UEFA Champions League competition.

Drake attends a Raptors game Vaughn Ridley/Getty

According to CNN, the ban came after Drake associated with a pair of soccer stars in Europe whose respective teams went on to suffer defeat.

Arsenal F.C. player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attended a Drake concert in London three days before his team lost a major Premier League game, according to CNN.

RELATED: An Italian Soccer Club Has Instituted a Ban on Players Taking Photos with Drake — Here’s Why

Then, Layvin Kurzawa of France’s Paris Saint-Germain posed for a photo with Drake just days before his team lost to Lille OSC in what CNN called their “biggest league loss for nearly 20 years.”

And it’s not just limited to soccer; according to the BBC, Drake was in attendance for Serena Williams’ 2015 loss to Roberta Vinci at the U.S. Open, and also hung out with UFC fighter Conor McGregor before he lost his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Drake does, however, seem to have figured out how to use the curse to his advantage.

Earlier this month, he wore Philadelphia 76ers shorts while watching the team take on the Raptors, and the Raptors won, effectively reversing the curse, according to TMZ.