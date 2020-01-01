Millie Bobby Brown Shares Footage of Her Singing Adele as a 7-Year-Old to Celebrate New Decade

A lot has changed for Millie Bobby Brown during the past decade, but her love of Adele remains a constant.

On Tuesday, the Stranger Things actress, 15, got nostalgic about the end of the 2010s by sharing a retrospective on how far she’s progressed in her rise to superstar status.

To accompany her lengthy caption, in which she thanks Netflix and those who gave her career opportunities, Brown shared a throwback video of her at age 7 in 2011, belting her favorite singer (then and now) Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

“At the beginning of this decade I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I’d be at the end of the decade,” she wrote. “This video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change.”

In the clip, Brown sings the Grammy-winning song into a pink microphone, wearing a white headband and a red dress, as footage of Adele, 31, singing live plays on a screen behind the soon-to-be-famous actress.

Calling the past decade “life-changing,” Brown continued in her caption to express her gratitude in being able to live her dream and meet so many people along the way.

“I’ve been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. grown up and learned many things,” she wrote. “I’m turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I’m living my dreams out.”

She concluded the caption: “This is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever ❤.”

Several famous friends commented on Brown’s flashback video, including Rebel Wilson, who wrote, “Best video ever x.”

Mario Lopez commented a smiley face, and actress Larsen Thompson wrote: “Happy New Year Millie and what a decade for you . I’ll be waiting for that music 🎶”