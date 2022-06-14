Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'So Down' to Play Halsey in a Biopic

"We actually just look like sisters," Halsey said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

If a biopic on Halsey were to come to fruition, the singer knows exactly who would be perfect for the role.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Halsey revealed they think Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown would be "great" playing them in biopic, considering their uncanny appearances.

After joking that Fallon should play them in the biopic, the "Closer" singer, 27, said "Millie would be great, but I don't really think I'm famous enough to cast Mille ... you'll do it though right?"

They continued with a laugh, "No, Millie would be so great. I mean, it's kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It's like, 'Oh, no. We actually just look like sisters.'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Halsey attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Millie Bobby Brown attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Tuesday, Brown, 18, shared a snippet of the interview to her Instagram Story and confirmed she was game, writing "sooooo down."

The topic of a biopic arose when Halsey began discussing their new song "So Good," which they wrote about their partner Alev Aydin. The singer said they met in 2017 when he was "hired to write a movie about me" and after years of interviews, their friendship grew into love. The biopic was then put on pause because "there's a conflict of interest" considering he's a "main character."

"First of all, it was the craziest bat mitzvah I've ever seen in my life," Halsey told Fallon. "As you would expect from Adam Sandler. It was like… I mean, it was like Coachella. I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Wow, you guys booked me?' I was really honored."

Halsey is currently in the midst of their Love and Power Tour, and a recent stop at New York's Governor's Ball Music Festival found the star covering Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Halsey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Halsey | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The singer also put out "So Good" last week following a public spat with their record label, in which Halsey claimed that they'd been asked to "fake a viral moment" ahead of the song's release.