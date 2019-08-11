Miley Cyrus Without Her Wedding Ring in Italy Hours Before News of Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus is newly single.

Hours before PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth had split, the singer, 26, shared multiple photos of herself without her 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring and wedding band on Instagram.

In a total of nine posts over the weekend, Cyrus can be seen without her rings as she appears to enjoy her getaway to Italy.

“Mute me if you don’t want SPAMMED,” said the “Mother’s Daughter” hitmaker, who is currently vacationing with fellow newly-single star Kaitlynn Carter.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split After Less Than a Year of Marriage: ‘This Is What’s Best’

Hours later on Saturday evening, a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE in a statement that the former Disney Channel actress and Hemsworth had separated.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep confirmed. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song, had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012.

The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015. Then in December 2018, they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Breakup: From Costars to Newlyweds and Everything in Between

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Earlier this summer, Cyrus opened up about how she doesn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” Cyrus told Elle for its August 2019 cover story, adding that the details of their love life are something she chooses to keep private.

“I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

Cyrus added: “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”