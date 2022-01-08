Miley Cyrus Celebrates Sister Noah Cyrus' 22nd Birthday: 'Queen of My Universe'

"Coolest girl in the whole wide world," Miley Cyrus wrote as she posted multiple Instagram tributes to her little sister

Happy Birthday, Noah Cyrus!

The Grammy-nominated singer turned 22 on Saturday and her sister Miley Cyrus showered her with loads of love in numerous birthday tributes on Instagram.

"It's my baby sisters birthday Noah Cyrus #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi)," Miley wrote, captioning a series of shots of the pair, including one of them making kissy faces.

In the love-filled post, Noah's big sister also shared a trio of throwback photos of them from their Hannah Montana days, during which Noah guest starred in a number of episodes throughout all four seasons of the hit Disney Channel series.

The "July" singer gushed in the comments section: "I love u above and beyond my sister."

In a subsequent birthday tribute, Miley posted an array of videos featuring her little sister throughout the years. She captioned the clips: "Happy birthday to the queen of my universe Noah Cyrus coolest girl in the whole wide world #22 #BFF."

The first clip saw a younger Noah planting her face into a slice of cake, while another throwback clip showed Noah sweetly asking Miley, "Who's your best friend?" The sisters hug and Miley mouths something, before Noah responds for her and says, "I guess that's me." Miley agrees, "That would be you."

The last video in the carousel featured Noah dressed up as a feline — wearing a pair of cat ears and whiskers drawn on her face — as she mimicked cat-like movements in front of a psychedelic screen.

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer also wished her sister a happy birthday on her Instagram Story, where she simply wrote, "Happy bday @noahcyrus!" over a shot of Love Yer Brain cannabis-infused edibles.

Additionally, Noah and Miley's mom Tish Cyrus got in on spreading the birthday love.

On Instagram, the mom of five shared a picture of her youngest daughter in a white Schiaparelli floor-length gown on the 2021 Grammys red carpet. Tish lovingly wrote, "My beautiful Noie…. You have grown so much this past year and I couldn't be more proud of you. I hope you know how much your are loved. I cannot wait to see what this year holds for you! 22 in 22. Sounds magical. I love you Noah Cyrus."

"i love u mommy," Noah responded in the comments.

Though Miley and Noah share a seemingly unbreakable sisterly bond, during an Instagram Live in 2020, Noah opened up about how it wasn't always easy growing up in her sister's shadow. She said that particular internal struggle served as the inspiration behind her EP, The End of Everything.

"It was absolutely unbearable," Noah admitted of growing up as the Hannah Montana star's sister. "And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go/and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."