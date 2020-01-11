Miley Cyrus Wishes Cody Simpson Happy Birthday as He Celebrates in Milan: 'My Best Friend'

Miley Cyrus is helping boyfriend Cody Simpson ring in his 23rd year!

Though the pair couldn’t be together for the Australian singer’s birthday on Saturday, Cyrus made sure to celebrate his special day with birthday tributes on her Instagram Story — and a personalized gift.

“Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world @codysimpson ☠️💀☠️💀☠️💀,” the pop star, 27, wrote on Friday night, just hours before Simpson’s birthday. “I love you and our pirate life!”

On Saturday, Cyrus shared a second message, along a sweet video of the couple cuddling while wearing face masks.

“Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth ☠️ @codysimpson I 🖤 u,” she wrote.

The “Malibu” singer had previously explained on her Instagram Story that Simpson would be out of town for his birthday. As an early present, Cyrus gave her love a personalized vintage doctor’s bag that was inscribed with “Prince Neptune,” a reference to his upcoming book. In her Instagram Story, Cyrus explained that the bag was from the 1800s.

Simpson celebrated his special day in Milan, where he attended several fashion shows and shared clips of his birthday dinner to his Instagram Story. His celebration included a fruit dessert that read “Happy Birthday Cody” in icing.

“Touch down in Milan town 🏴‍☠️🌊🔱,” the musician and poet captioned a Friday Instagram post.

Cyrus and Simpson were first romantically linked in October following her high-profile splits from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and ex Kaitlynn Carter.

The pair hasn’t been shy about sharing their affection for each other on social media — and even spent Christmas with Cyrus’ famous family. During a recent date night last month, Cyrus shared a pair of sweet selfies that revealed one of the secrets to their relationship.

“Start dating your best friend ASAP,” she wrote alongside one photo of the couple, while captioning another cuddly shot, “Besties.”

Although their relationship appeared to move quickly, the pair were friends for years before romance bloomed.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman previously told PEOPLE. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”