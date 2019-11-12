Miley Cyrus knew how to shake the pre-surgery jitters last week.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, who underwent surgery on her vocal cords last week, headed to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Wednesday to check out the Ancient Nubia Now exhibit.

Dressed in an Iron Maiden T-shirt and pink Pucci beanie hat, Cyrus was spotted viewing the jewels of Nubia’s queens on Wednesday. She was also seen posing for a photo in front of the undeciphered Stele of King Tanyidamani and a shrine.

The singer also took photos with fans during her visit. When a museum employee asked for a photo, Cyrus agreed — even complimenting the exhibition and nearby art.

“I didn’t want to interrupt her visit to the museum, but she was so kind and generous with her time, asking where the photo should be taken,” the museum employee exclusively tells PEOPLE.

On Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Cyrus had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

Image zoom Courtesy Museum of Fine Arts

When Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she was unaware of for years, according to sources. After learning of the issue, Cyrus was told she would need to have surgery before the end of the year. She was also told the recovery process would include several weeks of silence.

Other artists including Sam Smith, Steven Tyler, Lionel Richie and Adele have undergone vocal cord surgery by Dr. Steven Zeitels who is the director of the MGH Center for Laryngeal Surgery and Voice Rehabilitation at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.