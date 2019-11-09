Miley Cyrus Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery, Will Require Weeks of Silence to Recover: Sources

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Neilson Barnard/Getty

Miley Cyrus is on the mend after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, has left the hospital, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

When Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years, according to sources. After learning of the issue, Cyrus was told she would need to have surgery before the end of the year, and that the recovery process would include several weeks of silence.

As a result of the issue, Cyrus, who has been working on new music, has needed to put recording and performing on hold.

Another source close to Cyrus tells PEOPLE she is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.”

On Friday, the singer’s boyfriend Cody Simpson appeared to make a reference to the surgery, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair alongside the word “success.”

Image zoom Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus Cody Simpson/Instagram

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s Been Hospitalized But Stays Positive by Cheekily Redesigning Medical Gown

Nearly three weeks ago, Cyrus shared that she had taken a break from singing.

“On vocal rest not body,” said the singer, who released the song “Slide Away” in August following her split from Liam Hemsworth.

In October, Cyrus was hospitalized for one day as a source close to the singer confirmed to PEOPLE that she underwent surgery for tonsillitis.

The last time the singer performed appears to have been in September, shortly following her split from Kaitlynn Carter.

Image zoom Miley Cryus Miley Cyrus/Instagram

While Cyrus is taking a reprieve from her vocals, Simpson released a new song last month titled “Golden Thing,” which is inspired by Cyrus.

“Crystal dream, Cali queen/ Radiant hand, vibrant sand,” the Australian singer, 22, belts out at the start of the intimate, guitar-driven track, affectionately adding, “It’s a golden thing she’s got.”

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Returns Home from the Hospital and Shares Sweet Snap with Shirtless Cody Simpson

The Australian star — who has been by Cyrus’ side throughout her recovery process — recently revealed that the pair, who have been friends for years, bonded over their shared sobriety.

“We keep each other in a good place,” Simpson said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show last month. “That’s what’s really healthy about it and I think that’s the first time I’ve had that in a relationship. We’re very, very much on the same page.”