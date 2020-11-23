"It's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f---ing do it anymore, I don't," Miley Cyrus said

Miley Cyrus Reveals She's 'Two Weeks Sober' Again After She 'Fell Off' During the COVID Pandemic

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her sobriety.

The singer, who turned 28 Monday, revealed in a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily that she is two weeks sober after she recently "fell off" her sobriety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of ... and I would never sit here and go, 'I've been f---ing sober." I didn't, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time," Cyrus said.

"One of the things I've used is, 'Don't get furious, get curious,'" she added. "So don't be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, 'What happened?' "

Cyrus, whose new album, Plastic Hearts, will be released on Friday, said that she "didn't choose to make a statement" after she broke her previous sobriety.

"To me, it was a f--- up because I'm not a moderation person, and I don't think that everyone has to be f---ing sober," she explained. "I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don't have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of ... Even into, I've just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time."

"I'm very disciplined," Cyrus added. "Yeah, very disciplined. That's why it's never easy, but it's pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it's like the day I don't want to f---ing do it anymore, I don't. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don't want to it just is. I'm just very disciplined."

Cyrus also reflected on the importance of being sober at 27 — the age when stars like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin died after struggling with addiction.

"Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself," she said. "That actually really made me want to get sober was because we've lost so many icons at 27. It's a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn't handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It's an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that."

Cyrus revealed to Variety in June that she was six months sober, admitting that while she's happy with the decision, it's not an easy transition for anyone to make.

"It's really hard because, especially being young, there's that stigma of 'You're no fun,' " she said at the time. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."