Miley Cyrus Told Concert Audience about 'Panic Attack' Because It Helped Her 'Feel Less Afraid'
Miley Cyrus is the second star featured in PEOPLE in 10’s ‘Brave Together’ series
With World Mental Health day occurring Oct. 10, there's never been a better time to open up about the mental health struggles many of us — celebrities included — face. Miley Cyrus is one such star, who recently shared with an audience at a concert that she felt a panic attack coming on in hopes that speaking about it would help her feel less afraid. Watch for how Miley's candor helps encourage others to be brave as well.