Miley Cyrus to Perform at Steven Tyler's Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party: 'Incredible Night'

"Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie's Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women," said the Aerosmith singer

The 73-year-old Aerosmith music legend's fourth annual Grammy Awards viewing party is scheduled to take place Sunday, April 3 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The event will benefit Janie's Fund, a charitable organization started by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages. Its mission is to help abused and neglected girls.

Cyrus, 29, is a long-time supporter of the charitable organization, Tyler explained.

"The support that this Grammy Awards Viewing Party has received is incredibly moving, and we can't wait to continue the tradition this year," said Tyler per a news release.

"Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie's Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women. I can't think of another artists that better aligns with our mission. Together, we will celebrate our fellow music artists' accolades, and also honor the courageous young women our organization is helping with "After Care" — it's going to be an incredible night"

MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Aerosmith - Inside Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The viewing party first launched in 2018 and has raised more than $7.6 million for the charity since then.

The organization was named after Aerosmith's 1989 song, "Janie's Got a Gun," about a girl who was abused by her father.

The statement mission on its site reads in part, "Janie's Fund has two important goals: to bring much-needed awareness to the issue of abuse and neglect of children and to generate financial support to ensure that girls receive the most effective services available to help them overcome the trauma and pain of abuse. Contributions to Janie's Fund support proven programs at Youth Villages that have demonstrated effectiveness in addressing the trauma of sexual abuse in children and expansion of these services to help even more girls."

The event will be attended by several A-list celebrities. Some of the event chairs include big Hollywood names from Caitlyn Jenner, Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sharon Stone, Bill Maher, Elton John to Lionel Richie.