Miley Cyrus Reveals What She Texted Ariana Grande After Pete Davidson Split

Sometimes an emoji speaks volumes.

After Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, both 25, broke off their engagement in October, Miley Cyrus, 26, let a cat emoji do the talking as she offered the “Thank U, Next” singer her support.

On The Howard Stern Show earlier this month, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” artist revealed that she “did write” Grande following the split.

“I’m an emoji person, so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes,” Cyrus told Stern.

“I literally think I sent the cat with the heart eyes,” Cyrus continued. “I thought it was slightly, maybe even kind of making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit.”

“It felt like to me, it felt maybe like a little, ‘Oh hey, someone loves you. If it’s not working, here I am,'” Cyrus added.

Grande replied with the clouds emoji. “It all said everything,” Cyrus said of the emoji exchange. “I think she was saying, ‘I’m okay, and I’m here. … Thank you for thinking of me.’ That’s what I think it meant.”

Cyrus and Grande go back a few years. In 2015, the stars recorded a music video for “Don’t Dream It’s Over” as they rocked animal onesies to raise awareness for Cyrus’ The Happy Hippie Foundation.

After the deadly attack at Grande’s Manchester concert in 2017, Cyrus wrote on Instagram that she wanted to “give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now.” Cyrus later performed at Grande’s benefit concert.

In December, Cyrus covered Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” with Mark Ronson at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Grande tweeted her approval, writing, “i love that voice and soul sm.”

“She’s kind of one of my favorite artists right now because the thing that I really like about her … anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in … she’s always done it,” Cyrus told Stern. “So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always been so great.”

“I would say she’s a good friend,” Cyrus noted on the show. “It’s not about how many hours spent or how many inside jokes you have, but it’s about the real s—.”

“Her and I, we kind of text,” Cyrus said. “If I ever see anything, and I never even know if it’s true or not because people say crazy s— about me all the time, but I’ll just text her and say, ‘I’m really thinking about you. And if you ever wanna talk to me.'”