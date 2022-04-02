Miley Cyrus Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Janie's Fund Grammy Party: 'Feeling Fine'

"I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it," Cyrus shared on Twitter Friday

Miley Cyrus says she's "feeling fine" after testing positive for COVID-19 just days ahead of the Grammy Awards.

"Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high," the "Angels Like You" singer, 29, tweeted on Friday, adding, "I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a follow-up tweet, Cyrus added she will no longer be able to perform at the sold-out fourth annual Janie's Fund event, "which sucks because it's a charity that's super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler."

"I am feeling fine so don't worry about me! Sorry Steven!" she concluded. "We'll have to 'Walk This Way' another time!"

Created by Steven Tyler, Janie's Fund aims "to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Steven first gave voice to this cause with his hit 'Janie's Got a Gun,' and his establishment of the fund ensures that these vulnerable girls will have an enduring voice for years to come."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cyrus' news comes on the same day she released her first-ever live album Attention: Miley Live, which includes new songs "Attention" and "You," as well as previous hit songs like "We Can't Stop" and "Where Is My Mind," plus "Wrecking Ball" and "Nothing Compares."

Cyrus also covers a number of songs made popular by other artists, including "Heart of Glass" by Blondie, "Jolene" by Dolly Parton and "Like a Prayer" by Madonna.

The singer and actress shared excitement over Attention: Miley Live in her social media message to fans, noting that the show recorded for the album "was curated BY the fans FOR the fans!"

"My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!" the singer wrote Sunday alongside a clip of the official video for "Attention".

RELATED VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Says Her Low Voice Makes People Ask, 'Why Do You Sound Like a Man?'

She continued in part, "I asked my audience what songs they'd like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs "YOU" & ATTENTION!"

The star – who celebrated her 16th Hannah Montana anniversary last month – told her supporters, "This isn't just MY live album this is OUR album! My fans & I collaborated on this set list! I asked YOU what you wanted to hear & I put a show together trying to fulfill as many requests as possible! I love you so much!"