Miley Cyrus Tells Fans ‘Start Dating Your Best Friend’ as She Posts New Snaps with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is passing along some relationship advice this holiday season.

Just one day after Cyrus, 27, and boyfriend Cody Simpson celebrated their first Christmas together with her family, the pair hit the town for a casual date.

Teasing the outing earlier on Thursday, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer commented on an Instagram photo of Simpson, 22, gazing down at the ground, jokingly writing, “I have a date with this dude tonight ugh 🚢.”

However, when it came time to step out together, Cyrus was brimming with affection as she shared a pair of selfies from the night, revealing one of the secrets to their relationship in the process.

“Start dating your best friend ASAP,” she wrote alongside one photo of couple, while captioning another cuddly shot, “Besties.”

Showing off Cyrus’ playful side, the Australian singer also posted a silly video of Cyrus pulling up her shirt as she walked up to their restaurant table. “Who is this stone cold fox,” he wrote alongside the clip.

Simpson, who is no stranger to attending Cyrus functions, hung out with the famous family on Christmas and even appeared in a group shot shared by the pop star on her Instagram Story.

“Merry Xmas” she wrote atop the black and white photo, which features Simpson and the rest of her family smiling around the Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, on his own account, Simpson shared a close-up of his apparent gift to his girlfriend: a gold skull necklace.

“Museum quality for my queen,” he wrote atop an image of Cyrus wearing the necklace, while also videoing the star twerking, jokingly calling it “some wholesome Christmas content.”

Their Christmas celebration came one day after Miley settled her divorce with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on what would have been their one year anniversary as a married couple, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported.

Simpson’s appearance at the gathering also helped shut down recent speculation that the couple had split.

The breakup rumors sparked when Simpson was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City on Saturday, while Cyrus made a post about her 2015 holiday song called “My Sad Christmas Song,” which is about being lonely during the busy holiday season.

Cyrus and Simpson were first linked in October following her high-profile splits from Hemsworth and ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

Although Cyrus and Simpson’s relationship appeared to move quickly, the pair were friends for years before romance bloomed.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize,” Simpson’s manager Matt Zeidman previously told PEOPLE. “Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”