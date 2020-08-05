Miley Cyrus Shares Sneak Peek at New Music in Neon-Infused Disco Clip: 'Tease'

The singer's mom Tish Cyrus approved of the video on Instagram, leaving a series of fire emojis in the comment section

New Miley Cyrus music is coming!

Early Wednesday, the "Party Up the Street" singer, 27, gave fans a brief glimpse at some work-in-progress tunes, posting a video on Instagram as a yet-unreleased song played in the background.

In the footage — which she captioned simply "TEASE." — Cyrus poses with a sparkly filter overlay, bobbing her head back and forth as she records herself washed in pink and blue neon lights. She then showcases a neon display of the word "disco," while peering at the camera through sunglasses.

A follow-up post later in the day said, "MIDNIGHT SKY 🌑 - teaser available on Instagram Reels" and added, "Dua has heard what you haven't.... 🌑"

Cyrus' last music release was a year ago when she dropped the breakup single "Slide Away" in August. Prior to that, she debuted the EP She Is Coming in May 2019.

The stylized studio clip was parent-approved as Cyrus' mom Tish left a trio of flame emojis in the comment section. Her supportive mom appeared in her "Mother's Daughter" music video last summer, which recently scored 2020 MTV VMAs nominations.

Last month, Tish, 53, opened up about her daughter's sobriety during an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, sharing that "everybody thinks Miley is like this wild thing," when she is actually living a mellow life these days.

"First of all, Miley doesn't even smoke pot anymore. She smokes CBD only. She doesn't drink," Tish said at the time. "She's the cleanest person I know. She's like, she's just so solid."

Tish — who also shares daughters Brandi, 33, Noah, 20, and sons Trace, 31, and Braison, 26, with husband Billy Ray Cyrus — went on to discuss how Miley's lifestyle has changed and the relationship they have together now.

"There were those times where she was pushing the boundaries, and we were arguing and I was punishing her ... just being a full mama bear," she said. "But I think she always knew that I did those things because I loved her. And so, it just worked. She is just so unbelievable. She's just incredible. That's all I can say about her."

Miley told Variety in June she became "sober sober" following her vocal cord surgery last November. While her decision was prompted because of her physical health, the pop star said her lifestyle change also impacted her emotional well-being.

"It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'You're no fun,'" she told the outlet. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."