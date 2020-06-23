Miley Cyrus Talks Staying Sober After Vocal Surgery: 'There's That Stigma of "You're No Fun"'

The singer has been sober for the past six months, choosing to stick with it after her vocal surgery in November

Miley Cyrus is six months sober.

"I’ve been sober sober for the past six months," she explained. "At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery, but I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable."

"My dad's parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges," Cyrus added. "So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

While she's happy with her decision and the positive impact it's had so far, she admits it's no easy transition for someone her age.

"It's really hard because especially being young, there's that stigma of 'you're no fun,'" she said. "It's like, 'Honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

Image zoom Miley Cyrus Erik Voake/Getty

As for her surgery, the "Malibu" singer explained that the injury was caused by "over-use."

"My doctor looked at my vocal cords, and he said, 'No one shy ever has to get this surgery. This is from over-use of the vocal cords,'" Cyrus said. "It's no surprise that I would have this. I've been touring since I was 12 years old, but it's not even the touring that's the hard part. It's you end up staying up late and meet-and-greets and things like that. And obviously, I just talk a s— ton."

After the surgery, the star had four weeks where she wasn't allowed to talk at all.

"I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody," she joked. "I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings."

"But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness" that was to come with the pandemic and self-quarantining, she explained.