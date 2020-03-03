Miley Cyrus Sympathizes with Australian Wildfire Victims Before Her Headlining Benefit Concert

Miley Cyrus knows firsthand what the people affected by the devastating Australian wildfires are going through.

Sitting down for a one-on-one interview with Australian television program Sunrise, Cyrus compared the recent wildfires plaguing the continent with those that ravaged her home back in 2018.

“I lost my home in Malibu a couple years ago, the pop songstress shared. “We were really lucky that we were able to get our animals out safely — and there were a lot of them — and not everyone was as fortunate.”

Cyrus also detailed that she lost everything in the fire, including all of her journals, before adding that she also “lost a lot of the music and demos.”

“But I had seen one of my favorite artists, Mr. Brainwash at an art gallery and I told him, ‘Man I lost my art’ and he goes, ‘You will make more’,” she said.

“And I thought ‘You know what? That’s right, I will just make more’.”

“That’s the same thing with memories,” she added. “Losing memories, losing things. You’ll make more.”

Image zoom Sunrise

Australia has been like a second home to Cyrus, who described it as a “big part” of her life for the past 10 to 12 years. (Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, who is Australian.)

“It’s kind of been a home away from my home for me,” she said.

“The first time I went to Australia, I really fell in love with it. I was on a tour and we had a couple days off and I got to explore.”

She added, “So more than almost anywhere in the world I think I’ve had more of a personal relationship with it cause of the amount of time I’ve been able to spend there.”

In an effort to help the continent and those affected by the disastrous wildfires, Cyrus is set to headline a bushfire relief concert in Melbourne later this month, where she will be joined by rap superstar Lil Nas X, The Veronicas and British DJ Seb Fontaine for the show at Lakeside Stadium on March 13.

Cyrus detailed how Lil Nas X — who collaborated with Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus for the record-breaking “Old Town Road (Remix)” — “wiped his crazy schedule clear” to take part in the event that will help aid what Cyrus describes as a “worldwide crisis.”

All proceeds from the show are set to go directly to Australian charities working to restore communities and wildlife affected by the bushfire season that began in June 2019.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

Cyrus also went into detail about what fans attending the event can expect from her set.

“I’m gonna cover Jet’s ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’,” she shared. “Covers are usually a big part of my set. We do Metallica and Led Zeppelin and so I wanted to do an Australian band that I’ve been a fan of and that will be really fun.”

Tickets to see Cyrus and other guests at the Bushfire Relief Concert can be purchased here.