Miley Cyrus Reveals She Sustained a Head Injury at 2 Years Old During Dirt Bike Accident with Her Dad

The revelations from Miley Cyrus' interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast Wednesday continue.

In addition to opening up about her divorce with Liam Hemsworth and the Malibu fires in 2018 that burned her home down, the "Midnight Sky" singer also shared that she suffered a head injury as a toddler after her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, took her on a dirt bike ride gone wrong.

"I had a head injury when I was, you know, 2 years old," Miley, 27, told Rogan.

"It's bad," she said when the host asked her what happened. "My dad had me — this is really bad, but he can't go to jail I don't think cause it's a long enough time away — he had me in a baby backpack, and I was on a dirt bike with my dad."

"And he was riding, and a tree had fallen, and he ducked and I didn't, and I hit my head on the tree," Miley explained. "And it was bad. But that's what's wrong, everyone's asked me that, for years."

"Maybe I'm thankful for it, I don't know, maybe it knocked me into this identity or something," Miley said.

Miley went on to say that her therapist believes the head injury has something to do with her personality.

"I also have a tendency that if I know something's stupid, I've just got to try it to know that it's stupid. Which makes it stupid, because I already know about it," the "Slide Away" singer said. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Is it better to know it's dumb and do it, or to not know it's dumb and do it?' That's the head injury."

The "Malibu" singer said the injury has also affected her diet.

Miley added that after years of being vegan, she had to reintroduce fish into her diet for the omega acids.

"I try to eat for my brain type, and not for my blood type," she told Rogan. "So my brain type, I really need brakes on my brain. ... But instead of going, I'm just totally impulsive and the most reactive person ever, I look and I go, 'Well, my dad also slammed my head into a tree when I was 2.' "

While Miley joked that she's given Billy Ray a "worst dad" award, she added that he's "also the best."