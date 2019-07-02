Miley Cyrus Is 'So Proud of My Baby Brother' Lil Nas X After He Comes Out as Gay

Lil Nas X is getting a lot of love from Miley Cyrus after he ended pride month by coming out as gay.

The Atlanta rapper, 20 — who collaborated with Miley’s father Billy Ray Cyrus on his No. 1 smash hit “Old Town Road” — was tweeted a message of support from Miley on Monday.

“SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx,” she wrote, in a Tweet with heart and rainbow emojis. “In your corner forever my friend!”

Miley’s message came with a photo of her and Lil Nas X, the two smiling backstage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton (where they performed together on Sunday).

SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx 🌈❤️🌈❤️ In your corner forever my friend! pic.twitter.com/m39wYDZFPo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 2, 2019

Image zoom Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Also on Sunday, World Pride Day, Lil Nas X came forward with his sexual orientation by posting a video of his song “C7osure” and urging his followers to listen again to its lyrics.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not [going to f— with me] no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘c7osure,’ ” he wrote, adding multiple emojis including a rainbow.

He later shared a video of his EP’s album artwork, zooming in on a rainbow projected on a building.

“Deada– thought I made it obvious,” he said.

“Just cuz I’m gay don’t mean I’m not straight,” he added.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

just cuz i’m gay don’t mean i’m not straight — nope (@LilNasX) July 1, 2019

“C7osure” finds Lil Nas X singing about a desire to live a more authentic life. “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

“True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free,” he also sings.

Lil Nas X’s song “Old Town Road” is currently in its 13th week atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

The Atlanta musician recently signed to Columbia Records. His EP, 7, followed his self-released project NASARATI from 2018.

It features Cardi B, Ryan Tedder, and, the Billy Ray remix of “Old Town Road.”