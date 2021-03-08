"We all look forward to being together again + this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available," she wrote

Miley Cyrus Urges Everyone to Get Vaccinated for COVID: 'Each of Us Can Help Stop the Pandemic'

Miley Cyrus is urging everyone to get vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the pop star, 28, released the official music video for her track "Angels Like You." Footage in the visual was recorded on Super Bowl Sunday back in February, when Cyrus headlined the NFL TikTok Tailgate event in front of a limited audience of 7,5000 vaccinated, Florida-based healthcare workers.

The music video concludes with a heartfelt message handwritten by the singer-songwriter, in which she urges viewers to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Nearly a year after the world shut down because of COVID-19, this video was shot at the first concert of its size since the pandemic changed our lives," Cyrus begins. "The audience here is fully vaccinated healthcare workers who have been fearlessly + tirelessly fighting COVID-19. We all look forward to being together again + this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available."

"Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated," adds the songstress. "Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again."

On game day, the singer expressed her gratitude for healthcare workers, at one point saying, "The dedication of this song could never repay you for your services."

More than 31 million Americans have received full dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden also encouraged Americans to take the health precaution.

"You need to get vaccinated when it becomes available as quickly and as expeditiously as possible throughout the country," he said during a press briefing earlier this month. "And the reason for that is ... viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate. And if you stop their replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue to respond to the pressures that you put on it, you will not get mutations."