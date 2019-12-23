Miley Cyrus is focusing on self-care on what would have been her one-year wedding anniversary with estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

On Monday, the star shared a photo of herself taken after a Pilates session to her Instagram Story. Alongside it, she wrote a message saying, “I think it is super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season!”

“Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING!” Cyrus, 27, continued. “Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing! I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mom or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love/care!”

Cyrus went on to write that after doing a “light round” of Pilates to “release some healthy endorphins,” she “felt super positive and lifted.” She also added that she might do “some yoga with my big sister later (after the big dinner I’m having w my mama and papa tonight).”

Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after getting married seven months earlier, on Dec. 23, 2018. On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the statement read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus has since moved on with Australian singer Cody Simpson, whose sister, Alli, told the Daily Mail Australia on Monday that the two are still going strong despite recent rumors of a split.

“Yes, [they’re] together for sure,” Alli told the outlet, though she declined to speak about the pair’s holiday plans.

Over the weekend, fans started speculating that Cyrus and Simpson, 22 — who made their romance public in early October — might have called it quits after Simpson was spotted in New York City with Playboy model Jordy Murray on Saturday.

The same day, Cyrus also dropped a new single about being lonely during the holidays titled, “My Sad Christmas Song.” On Instagram, she shared the art for the single and explained the story behind it.

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays,” she wrote in the caption. “Was feeling like s— cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! 🎄

“PS @waynecoyne5 & @stevendrozd are so bad ass for helping me put this together so f— fast so I could share w my fans by Christmas!” she added. “Recorded at my little garage studio in LA, I wrote the song driving there from Malibu! @vijatm is always the best at turning my crazy idea into reality and created this set up so I could shoot a cover the same night!”

A source recently told PEOPLE recently that Cyrus and Simpson are working on a new music collaboration together, though details have yet to be announced.