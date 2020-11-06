Miley Cyrus is scheduled to release her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, later this month on Nov. 27

Miley Cyrus Joins Her 'Idol' Stevie Nicks for 'Midnight Sky' and 'Edge of Seventeen' Mashup

Just like the white-winged dove sings a song, it sounds like Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks are singing!

On Friday, the 27-year-old singer joined forces with the Fleetwood Mac songstress, 72, to release "Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)," an epic mashup of Cyrus' recently released track "Midnight Sky" and Nicks' famous song, "Edge of Seventeen."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The tune, which appropriately dropped at midnight, mashes the two songs together as the infectious beat from "Edge of Seventeen" opens the single. Then, Cyrus begins to croon the lyrics of "Midnight Sky" alongside her own song's beat mixed with that of the track that appeared on Nicks' her first solo album, Bella Donna, back in 1981.

Nicks comes in with the chorus of "Edge of Seventeen" before she belts her own take on Cyrus' hit.

Image zoom Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Posting to their respective Instagram accounts, both Cyrus and Nicks shared a message about their team-up.

"@StevieNicks has always been my idol & an inspiration," Cyrus wrote alongside a photograph of herself and a younger Nicks performing on a stage. "It’s an honor to now call her my friend and collaborator."

Nicks shared the same photograph to her social media account, where she praised Cyrus.

"Duet with Miley...Magical!" she wrote. "Loved singing with her!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September while appearing on The Tonight Show, Cyrus revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that she connected with Nicks' before the release of "Midnight Sky" to run the song by her first. The track samples "Edge of Seventeen" in the chorus.

Looking to get her seal of approval for the track, Cyrus told Fallon, 46, that she contacted Nicks and said, "I have an alternate melody if you don’t want me to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me."

But Nicks had no issue with Cyrus sampling the song and sent her back a letter — which Cyrus describes as "the coolest"— that approved of the use of the sample.

"You can borrow from me anytime," Nicks told the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

Image zoom Plastic Hearts Album Cover

The new song comes as Cyrus prepares to release her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, later this month on Nov. 27.

The new album will feature an array of original tracks — including her latest hit with Nicks — as well as her live covers of "Heart of Glass" originally by Blondie, and "Zombie" by The Cranberries.